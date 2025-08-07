Flysbs Aviation IPO to list on NSE SME on Aug 8; GMP signals windfall gains

Based on current grey market trends, Flysbs Aviation shares are expected to list at approximately ₹427.50 on the NSE SME platform, reflecting the maximum allowed premium of 90 per cent over the IPO issue price. It is worth noting that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.

Thus, investors who have been allotted Flysbs Aviation shares can expect a gain of around 90 per cent per share upon listing.

That said, since the GMP is an unregulated and unofficial indicator, investors should not consider it a reliable measure of the company's actual market performance.

Flysbs Aviation IPO details

Flysbs Aviation IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.55 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹102.53 crore. Available at a price band of ₹210–225 per share and a lot size of 600 shares, the public issue of Flysbs Aviation witnessed favourable investor interest, being subscribed a whopping 318 times, according to NSE data.