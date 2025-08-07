Flysbs Aviation IPO to list on NSE SME on Aug 8; GMP signals windfall gains
The unlisted shares of Flysbs Aviation were quoted trading at around ₹465 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹240, or 106.67 per cent above the issue price of ₹225SI Reporter New Delhi
Flysbs Aviation IPO listing price prediction:
As investors await the debut of Flysbs Aviation shares
on the bourses, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a solid debut for the company's shares on the NSE SME, scheduled for Friday, August 8, 2025.
Ahead of their market debut, the unlisted shares of Flysbs Aviation were quoted exchanging hands at around ₹465 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹240, or 106.67 per cent above the issue price of ₹225, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Based on current grey market trends, Flysbs Aviation shares are expected to list at approximately ₹427.50 on the NSE SME platform, reflecting the maximum allowed premium of 90 per cent over the IPO issue price. It is worth noting that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.
Thus, investors who have been allotted Flysbs Aviation shares can expect a gain of around 90 per cent per share upon listing.
Flysbs Aviation IPO details
Flysbs Aviation IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.55 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹102.53 crore. Available at a price band of ₹210–225 per share and a lot size of 600 shares, the public issue of Flysbs Aviation witnessed favourable investor interest, being subscribed a whopping 318 times, according to NSE data.
Flysbs Aviation IPO was open for subscription from August 1 to August 5, 2025.
Flysbs Aviation proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure towards the acquisition of six new aircraft on a long-term dry lease basis, as well as for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will further deploy the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Bluestone Jewellery IPO opens on Aug 11: Check price band, GMP, key dates
About Flysbs Aviation
Flysbs Aviation provides private air-chartering services in India, with its operating base located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It offers comprehensive air chartering services, operating dynamically across domestic and international routes.
The company, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), has flown clients to diverse destinations worldwide, spanning six continents. This includes routes to the Far East in Japan, the Middle East, New Zealand, the Arctic regions of Europe and North America, and Mauritania in Africa.
