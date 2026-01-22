eClerx Services shares jumped 7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹4,493.9 on BSE. At 10:14 AM, eClerx Services shares were up 6.03 per cent at ₹4,450. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained 0.9 per cent to 82,642.76. The buying on the counter came after the company announced to consider a bonus issue in a meeting on January 28, 2026.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, inter alia... to consider the proposal for issuance of its bonus equity shares,” the filing read.

ALSO READ | What to do with Eternal stock as Deepinder Goyal resigns? Tech view here Bonus shares are free additional shares issued by a company to existing shareholders, proportional to their current holdings, funded by capitalising the company's retained earnings or reserves. Companies issue bonus shares to improve liquidity by making shares more affordable to retail investors, signal financial strength and confidence, boost trading activity, and enhance investor participation. The company also said that, along with the bonus issue, the board will also consider the December quarter (Q3FY26) results. This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, inter-alia... to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter/period ended December 31, 2025,” the filing read.