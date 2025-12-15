Home / Markets / News / Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

Elara Capital believes that the recent market reaction to Kaynes Technology accounting inconsistency was disproportionate and shall have no material impact on the company's earnings.

Elara Capital retains BUY rating on Kaynes Technology, but lowers target price to ₹5,365 per share.
Elara Capital retains BUY rating on Kaynes Technology, but lowers target price to ₹5,365 per share.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Domestic brokerage firm Elara Capital has retained its 'BUY' rating on Kaynes Technology on the belief that the market reaction to recent events seemed disproportionate to the scale of disclosure and accounting inconsistencies raised, and there won't be any material impact on growth prospects and earnings.  The report highlights that Kaynes Technology stock price corrected by 41 per cent over the last three months (19 per cent post Q2FY26 results and ~22 per cent after corporate governance issues were raised) as concerns over cash flow generation were compounded by inconsistencies in accounting disclosures.  As of date, Kaynes Technology has bounced back nearly 15 per cent from its recent low of ₹3,713 hit on December 9, 2025. On Monday, the stock traded with a gain of 2.5 per cent at ₹4,375 in early deals. 

Elara's rationale behind retaining 'Buy' rating on Kaynes Technology

  Apart from the adverse or so-called disproportionate, market reaction analysts at Elara Capital say that the strong growth prospects of the company make the stock a compelling 'BUY'.  Differences in goodwill reporting stem from differing opinions: Regarding the inconsistency in goodwill relating to the Iskraemeco acquisition, management clarified that the capital reserve arising from Iskraemeco of ~₹52.20 crore was netted off against goodwill arising from acquisition of Sensonic of ~₹51.10 crore, resulting in a net recognition of ~₹1 crore.  The purchase consideration paid to Iskraemeco also includes recognition of intangible assets of ₹115 crore for technical know-how. The differences in goodwill recognition stems from the differing opinion in valuing intangible assets and can be argued on both counts- for and against. The moot question is whether a sum of ₹51 crore has a material impact on financials and warrants a correction of ₹15,300 crore in the value of the firm. We believe it doesn't, said Elara Capital in its report.  ALSO READ | Elara Capital bets on JSW Infra's strategic expansion; upgrades to 'Buy'  No impact on growth; H2 sales better than H1: In FY25 (ex of Iskraemeco acquisition), H1 accounted for 33 per cent of sales, and H2 67 per cent. Elara expects a similar trend to continue in FY26.  The company has seen a strong 49 per cent growth in order book to ₹8,100 crore in Q2FY26 (inclusive of Iskraemeco order book). Hence, analysts at Elara believe that there should be no meaningful impact on EMS growth prospects for Kaynes.  Earning prospects: Elara expects Kaynes FY25-FY28 revenue and Profit after Tax (PAT) Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 47 per cent and & 49 per cent, respectively. The brokerage firm has also maintained its Earnings Per Share (EPS) target of ₹127.70 and values the stock at 42x FY27E P/E (vs. 70x earlier) with a revised Target Price (TP) of ₹5,365.  "Key monitorable deliverables for the Kaynes hereon is the ability to turn cash flow positive and reduce working capital days, absent which the potential for downside stays alive. Our base case is that the company will be able to resolve its cash flow issues by Q4FY26," said Elara Capital.  The revised TP for Kaynes Technology stock is 30 per cent lower when compared to the brokerage firm's earlier project TP of ₹7,670 per share.  ALSO READ | Capex revival, policy tailwinds to aid Siemens; Antique sees 20% upside 

Kaynes Technology stock on technical charts

  Technical chart shows that Kaynes Technology is seen trading below its key moving averages on the daily time-frame.  The short-term 20-day moving average (20-DMA) stands at ₹5,207; while the medium-term and the long-term 100-DMA and 200-DMA stand at ₹6,329 and ₹5,882, respectively. 
 
  Key levels: 20-DMA - ₹5,207; 110-DMA -  ₹6,329; 200-DMA - ₹5,882  The key momentum oscillator - the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seen bouncing back from oversold levels, with the indicator hitting a low of 11.69 in recent days. At present, the RSI stands at 31.5 levels.  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here

HDFC Sec says 'Buy' again on JK Lakshmi Cement; 5 drivers behind the call

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

Premium

Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the grid

Topics :The Smart InvestorStock market correctionMarket technicalsstock market tradingMidcap smallcap stocks

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story