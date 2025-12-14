Home / Markets / News / Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the grid

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 tracks the top 30 stocks within the Nifty 200 based on a ‘normalised momentum score’, calculated from six- and 12-month price returns adjusted for volatility.
Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
The upcoming rebalancing of the Nifty200 Momentum 30 index is expected to trigger market churn of more than ₹16,000 crore. Nifty Indices, India’s largest index provider, announced on December 11 that 19 current constituents of the quant-based index will be replaced. The changes will take effect at the close on December 30. 
Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst with Periscope Analytics and an independent insight provider for Smartkarma, estimates the reshuffle could generate round-trip trades totalling ₹16,130 crore ($1.8 billion). He observes that flows into 27 stocks may exceed their one-day average trading volume. 
Stocks exiting the index are projected to see outflows ranging from ₹103 crore to ₹647 crore, while new entrants could attract inflows between ₹159 crore and ₹628 crore. 
Freitas observes that the index’s momentum-driven nature could allow new entrants to continue outperforming the deletions over the coming weeks, with passive flows shaping overall market sentiment. 
 

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

