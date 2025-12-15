Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

Stocks to Watch today, December 15, 2025: Indian equities are set for a weaker start on Monday, tracking negative global cues. At 7:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 87 points at 26,058.

Last seen, Asian markets were trading lower across the board. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.10 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.93 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.62 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.29 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE On Friday, Wall Street indices also closed lower amid selling in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The S&P 500 ended down 1.07 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 1.69 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.51 per cent.

Tata Elxsi share price: The company, along with Nova Control Tecnologix, will co-develop the next generation of India’s indigenous automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach 4.0, and expects the Indian train protection market to witness orders worth around ₹50,000 crore during the implementation of Kavach Phase-I over the next six to seven years, according to reports. SMS Pharmaceuticals share price: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed its inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility situated in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection, conducted from December 8 to December 12, 2025, concluded with one minor observation in Form 483.

Aurobindo Pharma share price: The USFDA inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, situated in Telangana, from December 1 to December 12, 2025. The inspection was concluded with the issuance of Form 483 with three observations. IndiGo share price: The airline has overtaken the Air India group in the number of scheduled flights as well as seats during this winter schedule (October-March). Swiggy share price: Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy recently secured ₹10,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) . This significant funding round attracted diverse global and domestic institutional investors, including 21 mutual funds and 50 global participants, boosting Swiggy's cash reserves to approximately ₹17,000 crore.

SBI share price: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty has said that the bank is targeting to double its YONO app user base to 20 crore over the next two years with the launch of a new version on Monday. Godrej Properties share price: The company has recorded housing sales of around ₹2,600 crore in its first year of operations in Hyderabad. Seeing strong demand and significant growth potential in the city, the company now plans to further scale up its presence there, according to a senior executive. Ola Electric share price: The company commenced same-day registration and delivery of its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles in Bangalore.

SAIL share price: Despite facing "price pressures and demand volatility," state-owned steel producer Steel Authority of Indian (SAIL) reported a 14 per cent increase in sales , reaching 12.7 million tonnes (MT) for the April-November 2025 period. BEL share price: Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth ₹776 crore for a variety of defense and communication equipment, including anti-drone systems, radios, and avionics. ESAF Small Finance Bank share price: The board has approved a proposal for the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs) and written-off loans to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), with the pool size up to ₹1,700 crore (including the technical write-off pool).