Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here

Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of ₹9,100, citing strong consumer durable segment growth despite weak industry season. Amber Enterprises is Nuvama’s top pick in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) universe.

“We bake in the recent acquisition and raw material cost inflation, yielding a modest 6 per cent/2 per cent cut in FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS),” the brokerage said.

Key reasons for Nuvama’s bullish stance on Amber Enterprises:

Consumer durables segment outgrowing a weak Industry

Despite a muted season for the broader industry, Amber’s consumer durables division has remained resilient, the brokerage noted. Management is targeting double-digit growth in FY26, as compared to expectations of flat industry growth, after delivering 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in H1 supported by customer addition, product-led upgrades and commercial air conditioner (AC) traction

However, near-term margins could see some softness due to headwinds from elevated copper prices, INR depreciation and the shift to the new energy-rating regime from January 1, 2026. Over the medium term, management expects the consumer durable division to deliver 15–17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), led by premiumisation, deeper inverter penetration, expansion in commercial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and greater original equipment manufacturers (OEM) outsourcing by brands. Rapid scale-up in electronics division and margin expansion In the Electronics business, Amber has reiterated a strong FY26 revenue growth guidance of 40–45 per cent with 8–9 per cent margins. The company is targeting $1 billion revenue by FY29E with 11–13 per cent operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin.

Management expects margins to improve from the current 8 per cent to 11–13 per cent over the medium term, led by backward integration, synergy benefits across verticals, product mix and operating leverage. “ Amber is thus emerging as one of the large EMS names in India,” Nuvama noted. Mobility: Flat near term, strong upside ahead Amber’s Mobility division is expected to be largely flat this year, but management sees a strong ramp-up from next year as both Vande Bharat and metro programmes begin contributing meaningfully. Amber supplies HVAC systems, pantries, doors and gangways across various rail platforms and is already the largest player in the metro segment. Management is confident of doubling Mobility revenues by FY28 as these programmes scale up.