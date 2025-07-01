Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE, top GMP trend

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO listing: made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, listing at ₹492 per share on the BSE, registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹486, also reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the IPO price. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, listing at ₹492 per share on the BSE, registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹486, also reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the IPO price.

Ellenbarrie Industrial shares outperformed its grey market expectations.

Prior to the listing, the company’s shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹57, or 14.25 per cent, with unofficial trading quoting the stock at ₹457 apiece, according to market sources.

The ₹852.53 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10 million shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares worth ₹452.53 crore. The IPO was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26, 2025, with allotment finalised on June 27. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹400 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of one lot (37 shares) worth ₹14,060. For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum application was 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to ₹2,07,200, while for big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), it was 68 lots (2,516 shares), amounting to ₹10,06,400.

The company raised ₹255.76 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited was the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Limited acted as the registrar. Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen Ellenbarrie Industrial's financial and operational capabilities. Of the total, ₹210 crore will go toward partial or full repayment of outstanding borrowings, reducing leverage and improving the balance sheet. Another ₹104.5 crore is allocated for setting up a new 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.