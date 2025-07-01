Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: On the BSE, Globe Civil Projects shares were listed at ₹91.1, translating to a premium of ₹20.1 or 28.31 per cent

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Globe Civil Projects, an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on July 1, 2025, following the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). On the BSE, Globe Civil Projects shares were listed at ₹91.1, translating to a premium of ₹20.1 or 28.31 per cent.  Globe Civil Projects share price listed at ₹90 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹19 or 26.76 per cent above the issue price of ₹71 per share.  The IPO listing was slightly below the grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹98, reflecting a premium of ₹27 or 38.03 per cent over the issue price.
 

Globe Civil Projects IPO overview

The ₹119 crore public offering of Globe Civil Projects, offered at a price band of ₹67–71 with a lot size of 211 shares, received bids for 1,00,94,60,714 shares against the 1,17,32,392 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 86.04 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Globe Civil Projects IPO witnessed the highest participation from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 143.15 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their category by 99.76 times, and retail investors at 53.72 times.
 
The subscription window closed on June 26, and the share allotment was finalized on June 27. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements, purchase of construction equipment, and machinery, along with other general corporate purposes.

About Globe Civil Projects

Globe Civil Projects is a leading EPC company based in New Delhi, with expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure projects. The company operates across 11 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.
 
Globe Civil Projects is involved in the construction of transportation and logistics infrastructure, social and commercial projects, and non-infrastructure projects such as commercial offices and residential housing.

More From This Section

Dixon Technologies

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs, SMIDs in red; Raymond surges 7%, Gabriel India 20%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Auto ancillary stock Gabriel India zooms 20%, up 42% in 6 days; here's why

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

Topics : IPO Calendar IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon