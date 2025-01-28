Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emami gains 5% on posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 7%, revenue up 5%

Emami gains 5% on posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 7%, revenue up 5%

Emami reported an 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit in Q3FY25 at Rs 279 crore, up from Rs 258 reported in Q3FY24

Emami
Photo: Facebook
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Emami shares advanced 4.7 per cent in Tuesday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 560.7 per share. The stock advanced after the company posted its healthy Q3 results and announced dividend payout.
 
Around 10:53 AM, Emami shares were up 1.19 per cent at Rs 541.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 75,795.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 23,776.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 859.2 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 417.55 per share. 
 
On Monday, after market hours, Emami reported an 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit in Q3FY25 at Rs 279 crore, up from Rs 258 reported in Q3FY24. The revenue of the company for the quarter under review increased 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,049 crore as compared to Rs 996 crore a year ago.
 
Besides, key brands such as the Healthcare range and BoroPlus range delivered strong growth despite the challenges posed by delayed and mild winters. Meanwhile, Navratna and the Pain Management portfolio showcased remarkable resilience, achieving growth in the low single digits. 
 
The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Re. 1 each fully paid-up i.e. 400 per cent on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the same is set as Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
Emami, in a filing, said, "The macroeconomic environment during the quarter presented a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. Urban demand faced headwinds, influenced by rising food inflation and liquidity constraints in retail and wholesale trade channels."

It added: Conversely, rural demand showcased resilience, buoyed by favorable monsoon conditions and a robust harvest, providing a silver lining amidst market uncertainties. However, the delayed onset of winter impacted seasonal categories, adding another layer of complexity to an already dynamic market environment.
 
In the past one year, Emami shares have gained 7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.7 per cent. 
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

