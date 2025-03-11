Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceutical major Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares were buzzing in trade, as the scrip popped as much as 2.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 960.10 per share.

The uptick in the Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price came after the company announced its entry into the daily supplements space with the expansion of its Arth range.

Arth offers a wide range of supplements that harness the power of ancient Indian herbs like Brahmi, with the precision of modern science to address key health concerns that are often overlooked.

Moreover, the company has roped in actor Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its Arth range.

As a part of the association, Balan will spotlight three key products from the Arth range including Intimate Care to soothe itchiness and dryness in intimate areas, Sleep Support Gummies for blissful and quality sleep; and Brain Fog Aid to improve focus and support cognition.

Namita Thapar, Whole-time director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, "We are excited to partner with Vidya, as she is bold, authentic, and truly embodies what our brand stands for. As a strong advocate for women's health, she is known for speaking her mind. We look forward to working with her to address and des)gma)ze topics around women's health that are often considered taboo."

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO listing

Emcure Pharmaceuticals listed on the exchanges on July 10 last year i.e. 2024. The company made a solid debut with its shares listing at Rs 1,325, a 31 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 1,008, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. READ MORE

About Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Pune, is among the leading global pharmaceutical companies recognised for its strong commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centricity.

Established in 1981, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has developed a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas, aiming to improve patient health and well-being.

As a research and development-driven organisation, the company specialises in manufacturing differentiated medicines designed to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

Ranked as the 12th largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales for MAT June 2024, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has established a major presence in over 70 countries, including key markets like Europe and Canada.

With a focus on advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and a broad product range, Emcure Pharmaceuticals continues to enhance its global footprint and contribute to the improvement of healthcare outcomes globally.

The market capitalisation of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is Rs 17,881.42 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE IPO category.

At 10:32 AM, Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price was trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 943.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent lower at 73,883.71 levels.