Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 22,350; IndusInd Bank crashes 10%; SmallCaps weak

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Equity benchmark indices traded with notable losses in Tuesday's morning trade tracking weak cues from global peers. The BSE Sensex opened with a gap-down of 371 points at 73,744, and hit a low of 73,668. At 9:25 AM, the Sensex was down 353 points or 0.5 per cent at 73,746. Meanwhile, its counterpart the NSE Nifty 50 hit a low of 22,315, and was down 104 points or 0.5 per cent at 22,354. Among individual stocks - IndusInd Bank crashed 10 per cent to Rs 810 after the private banking lender said that an internal review of its derivative portfolio revealed discrepancies, for which the bank estimated Rs 1,577 crore or approximately 2.35 per cent hit on its net worth. Zomato, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the other prominent losers among the Sensex 30 shares. On the positive front, ICICI Bank jumped 1 per cent. Technically, a fight back by the bulls could be signalled if 22,350/ 22,300 region stays intact on the Nifty. Alternatively, inability to clear the 22,520 on the bounce, or a direct fall below 22,245 could accelerate a dive aiming towards 21,720, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.5 per cent, and the SmallCap declined 1.5 per cent. Overnight in the US, benchmark equity indices cracked up to 4 per cent after as investors fret over the possibility of a recession in the US as indicated by the President Donald Trump in an interview. Off late, the US markets were under selling pressure owing to tariff related uncertainties. On Monday, Dow Jones plunged 2.1 per cent (890 points), the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7 per cent and NASDAQ down 4 per cent - logged its biggest single-day loss since September 2022. Among individual stocks on the Wall Street - Tesla took a sharp knock - slumped 15 per cent followed by other tech heavyweights - Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia - down over 4 per cent each. That apart, Goldman Sachs had recently slashed its US economy growth forecast in the face of potential tariffs impact. Mirroring the losses, shares in the Asia-Pacific market also tanked up to 3 per cent in Tuesday morning trade. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.6 per cent. In the revised Q4 GDP update, Japan reported a growth of 2.2 per cent as against expectations of 2.8 per cent growth. Taiwan Weighted Index also shed nearly 3 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi too slipped over 2 per cent each; while Straits Times declined 1.5 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and ALL Ordinaries were down up to 2 per cent each. ALSO READ: SME IPO wagon chugs along amid mainboard slowdown Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 485.41 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the tune of Rs 263.51 crore. The recent fall in the stock market is now showing its impact on investor sentiment, as the month February saw the lowest demat account additions in the last 21 months. In February, only 2.26 million new accounts were added, the lowest monthly addition since May 2023. READ MORE That apart, on Monday, the Rupee recorded its worst fall against the US dollar as it settled at 87.34 - down 0.5 per cent.