Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 22,350; IndusInd Bank crashes 10%; SmallCaps weak
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 22,350; IndusInd Bank crashes 10%; SmallCaps weak

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.5 per cent, and the SmallCap declined 1.5 per cent in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Global markets witnessed heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, tracking losses in the US amid renewed recession fears. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap heatmap: Paytm shines; Bandhan Bank whines

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE MidCap index was down nearly 1 per cent in intra-day deals on Tuesday dragged by losses in Bandhan Bank, Godrej Industries, RVNL, AU Small Finance Bank and Ashok Leyland.

On the other hand, Tata Communications, Paytm, Max Financial Services and HPCL were the prominent gainers.

 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Wipro were among the top laggards on Nifty50. 


9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Infosys were the top laggards after markets opened.


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded lower after markets opened. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 300 pts, below 73,800

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Se






 
nsex was down over 300 points or 0.38 per cent, below 73,800 after the market opened. 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down 108 pts, below 22,400 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was down 108 points or 0.48 per cent, below 22,400 after the market opened. 


9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We had started yesterday eying downsides to 22,245, with 22,470 pencilled in as a potential pivot. Incidentally, the day’s downsides were arrested near 22,470, but it was largely a resultof how late the momentum of the downswing set in. While this will force a downside gapped opening in an attempt to fully achieve the downside objective, a fight back could be signalled if 22350/300 region stays intact. Alternatively, inability to clear 22520 on the bounce, or a direct fall below 22245 could accelerate a dive aiming 21,720.

View by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Trump’s flip-flop tariff policy and the high uncertainty that it has triggered has started impacting US stock markets: S&P 500 & Nasdaq declining by 2.6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively yesterday is the market’s response to Trump’s tariffs and the possibility of US recession by the year end. We will have to wait and watch how the situation develops.
 
A significant consequence of the ongoing market correction is that India is now outperforming the US. During the last one month, while S&P 500 is down 7.5 per cent, Nifty is down only 2.7 per cent. More importantly, the dollar index is down from 109.3 when Trump assumed presidency to 103.71 now. If this trend continues it will be good for emerging markets like India. Capital outflows from India will decline.
 
The ideal investment strategy now is not to panic in the market correction and continue with the policy of slow accumulation of high quality stocks mainly in large caps and very selectively in beaten down mid and smallcaps.

View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:09 AM

Stock Market Updates: IndusInd Bank shares fall 10% in pre-open

Stock Market Updates: IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Steel were among the top losers on Sensex in pre-open.


9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices in red in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap down over 1 per cent and Smallcap was down 0.89 per cent in the pre-opening session.


9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 180 pts, below 22,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was down over 180 points or 0.85 per cent below 22,300.


9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 800 pts, below 73,300 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 800 points or 1.18 per cent, below 73,300 in pre-open. 


8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global funds' asset under custody see second-worst plunge amid market rout

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As stocks were impacted by foreign outflows and the depreciating rupee, global fund managers saw one of the biggest ever drops in assets under custody (AUC) during the present correction in the Indian markets.
 
The main indexes, the 30-stock Sensex and the Nifty, fell 14 per cent and 15.2 per cent, respectively, from their September peak, entering the "correction" zone. Due to large inflows over the previous two years, the selloff in the whole market was considerably more severe. Read more 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Gensol, BEL, Syngene, NTPC, FSL and other stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will track the movement in IndusInd Bank, Gensol, BEL, Syngene, NTPC, FSL and other stocks today due to the news development around them.  Read more 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank's net worth to take 2.35% hit over account discrepancies

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian private lender IndusInd Bank said on Monday it expects a 2.35 per cent decline in its net worth as of December 2024 due to discrepancies in its derivative accounts found during an internal review.
 
The Mumbai-based lender said the net worth impact emerged from internal derivative trades, which were not in compliance with rules enforced by the Reserve Bank of India from April 2024. Read more 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Equity benchmark indices traded with notable losses in Tuesday's morning trade tracking weak cues from global peers.   The BSE Sensex opened with a gap-down of 371 points at 73,744, and hit a low of 73,668. At 9:25 AM, the Sensex was down 353 points or 0.5 per cent at 73,746. Meanwhile, its counterpart the NSE Nifty 50 hit a low of 22,315, and was down 104 points or 0.5 per cent at 22,354.  Among individual stocks - IndusInd Bank crashed 10 per cent to Rs 810 after the private banking lender said that an internal review of its derivative portfolio revealed discrepancies, for which the bank estimated Rs 1,577 crore or approximately 2.35 per cent hit on its net worth. Zomato, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the other prominent losers among the Sensex 30 shares. On the positive front, ICICI Bank jumped 1 per cent.  Technically, a fight back by the bulls could be signalled if 22,350/ 22,300 region stays intact on the Nifty. Alternatively, inability to clear the 22,520 on the bounce, or a direct fall below 22,245 could accelerate a dive aiming towards 21,720, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.  In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.5 per cent, and the SmallCap declined 1.5 per cent.  Overnight in the US, benchmark equity indices cracked up to 4 per cent after as investors fret over the possibility of a recession in the US as indicated by the President Donald Trump in an interview. Off late, the US markets were under selling pressure owing to tariff related uncertainties. On Monday, Dow Jones plunged 2.1 per cent (890 points), the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7 per cent and NASDAQ down 4 per cent - logged its biggest single-day loss since September 2022.  Among individual stocks on the Wall Street - Tesla took a sharp knock - slumped 15 per cent followed by other tech heavyweights - Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia - down over 4 per cent each.  That apart, Goldman Sachs had recently slashed its US economy growth forecast in the face of potential tariffs impact.  Mirroring the losses, shares in the Asia-Pacific market also tanked up to 3 per cent in Tuesday morning trade. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.6 per cent. In the revised Q4 GDP update, Japan reported a growth of 2.2 per cent as against expectations of 2.8 per cent growth.  Taiwan Weighted Index also shed nearly 3 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi too slipped over 2 per cent each; while Straits Times declined 1.5 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and ALL Ordinaries were down up to 2 per cent each.  ALSO READ: SME IPO wagon chugs along amid mainboard slowdown  Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 485.41 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the tune of Rs 263.51 crore.  The recent fall in the stock market is now showing its impact on investor sentiment, as the month February saw the lowest demat account additions in the last 21 months. In February, only 2.26 million new accounts were added, the lowest monthly addition since May 2023. READ MORE  That apart, on Monday, the Rupee recorded its worst fall against the US dollar as it settled at 87.34 - down 0.5 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News