Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Indoco Remedies shares were under pressure on March 11; details

Here's why Indoco Remedies shares were under pressure on March 11; details

The fall in the share price came after the company announced that its Clinical Research Organisation, AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad, has received one Form 483 at the end of the inspection by USFDA

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indoco Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies shares were under pressure on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as the scrip tanked up to 5.89 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 218 per share. 
 
The fall in the share price came after the company announced that its Clinical Research Organisation, AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad, has received one Form 483 at the end of the inspection by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 
 
The USFDA has completed its 5-day comprehensive USFDA inspection, the company said in a statement.  The on-site inspection was conducted from March 3, 2025 to March 7, 2025, by investigators from Bioresearch Monitoring Program (BIMO) and Office of Study Integrity & Surveillance (OSIS) of US FDA. 
 
 
The inspection covered both clinical and bioanalytical phases of three Bioavailability and Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies submitted by clients to the USFDA.
 
“This is an exciting step in our journey of excellence and a validation of our adherence to applicable regulations and maintaining the highest standards in delivering quality services to our clients.” said Aditi Kare Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies.  ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank hits lowest level since Nov 2020; why are the shares falling?

Also Read

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank hits lowest level since Nov 2020; why are the shares falling?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

NAPS Global India IPO listing: Shares lists at Rs 108 per share on BSE SME

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Anupam Rasayan rises 3% on inking Rs 922-crore LoI with Korean MNC

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Broking stocks under pressure; 360 One, Geojit, JM Financial fall up to 8%

 
About Indoco Remedies
 
Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-driven pharmaceutical company with a robust global footprint. 
 
With an annual turnover of $212 million and a workforce of over 6,000 employees, including more than 400 skilled scientists and field staff, the company is backed by a strong human capital foundation.
 
The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities, comprising 7 for Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) and 4 for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), all supported by a cutting-edge R&D Centre and a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) facility. These facilities have received approvals from major regulatory bodies, including the US FDA and UK MHRA.
 
Moreover, Indoco Remedies develops and manufactures a wide array of pharmaceutical products catering to both the Indian and international markets. It generates over 106 million prescriptions annually, reaching more than 235,000 doctors across various specialties. 
 
It also operates 8 domestic marketing divisions and boasts a strong brand portfolio in therapeutic areas such as Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Anti-Infective, Stomatologicals, Ophthalmic, Nutritionals, Cardiovascular, Anti-Diabetics, Pain Management, and Gynaecology.   ALSO READ: NAPS Global India IPO listing: Shares lists at Rs 108 per share on BSE SME
 
Prominent brands from Indoco Remedies include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, Sensodent-K, Karvol Plus, ATM, Oxipod, Cital, Sensoform, Sensodent-KF, Aloja, Glychek, Kidodent, Subitral, Rexidin, MCBM 69, Methycal, Dropizine, Noxa, Homide, and Cal-Aid.
 
The market capitalisation of Indoco Remedies is Rs 2,068.66 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 10:12 AM, Indoco Remedies share price was trading 3.19 per cent lower at Rs 224.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 73,897.01 level.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 200pts, Nifty at 22,400; IndusInd falls 20%; ICICI Bk up 2%

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pull out from both Indian debt and equity markets, driven largely by rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

Global funds' asset under custody see second-worst plunge amid market rout

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Wall St bleeds; Japan GDP; IndusInd Bk; NAPS IPO

IndusInd Bank

Stocks to Watch, March 11: IndusInd Bank, Gensol, BEL, Syngene, NTPC, FSL

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Asian shares slide as market selloff deepens on US economic growth worries

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity markets share market Share price Indoco Remedies USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon