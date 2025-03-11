Stocks to Watch, March 11: IndusInd Bank, Gensol, BEL, Syngene, NTPC, FSL

Stocks to Watch Today, March 11, 2025: Stock markets today may start gap-down amid a sharp sell off in global markets, especially Wall Street in the US. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 172 points lower at 22,344 level at 7:10 AM, suggesting a weak start for Nifty and Sensex today.

Most Asian indices were bleeding on Tuesday , led by Japan's Nikkei, which was down 2.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2.14 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 fell 1.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of Stocks To Watch on Tuesday, March 11, 2025:

IndusInd Bank share price:

IndusInd Bank, on Monday after market hours, disclosed to the stock exchanges a negative post-tax impact of 2.35 per cent of net worth , arising from a markdown on internal derivative trades. Going by the bank's December quarter numbers (Q3FY25), the impact could be around Rs 1,530 crore, which is higher than the bank's reported net profit of Rs 1,401.3 crore for the said quarter. The hit will have to be reversed through income statements, mostly through net interest income (NII), and will likely be done in Q4FY25.

Gensol Engineering share price:

Promoters will infuse Rs 28.99-crore liquidity in the company, through the conversion of warrants into equity. The warrants will be converted into 4,43,934 equity shares at a price of Rs 871 per share, the company said in a statement.

NAPS Global share price:

Shares of NAPS Global, a SME IPO, will list on the BSE SME platform today.

Syngene International share price:

Syngene International, on Monday, informed the stock exchanges after market hours that it has acquired its first biologics site in the USA. The new biologics facility has been acquired by Syngene USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syngene, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC. Besides, the new site will increase Syngene's total single-use bioreactor capacity to 50,000L for large molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing

services.

In a separate exchange filing, Syngene International said it would make an additional investment of upto $56 million in equity share capital of Syngene USA Inc (SUSA), in one or more tranches.

Firstsource Solutions share price:

For the ongoing financial year of 2024-25 (FY25), Firstsource Solutions has increased its revenue growth guidance (constant currency) to 21.8 per cent to 22.3 per cent from the previous guidance of 19.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent.

Schneider Electric share price:

According to reports, Schneider Electric has partnered with South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL) to improve the state's power distribution network. Under the project, Schneider Electric will establish a Command-and-Control Center and Disaster Recovery Center to enable real-time monitoring and allow decision-making for improved grid connectivity and reliability.

Bharat Electronics share price:

Disclosing to the stock exchanges, 'Navratna' Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) said on Monday that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 843 crore since March 6, 2025 -- the day it made its last market disclosure on order book. With this, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 14,567 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon share price:

The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Limited , for a project worth Rs 311.92 crore. The project includes supply, ETC, and Civil Portion in connection with Trunkey Works Contract for establishment of 400/220 KV substation at Nandgaon Peth, Dist. Amravati, Maharashtra.

NTPC share price, NTPC Green Energy share price:

NTPC Ltd, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, have signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Government of Chhattisgarh to invest Rs 96,000 crore in the state. The agreements were signed at Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025 for Nuclear, Pump Hydro, and Renewable projects based on Solar/Wind/Hybrid sources in the state.

Navin Fluorine share price:

The company's, recently, expanded unit at the Surat Plant for the manufacture and supply of HFC (R32) has commenced commercial operations. It also dispatched the first commercial lot to the customer on Monday.

Hindustan Zinc share price:

Punjab and Sind Bank share price:

Rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its rating of the Certificate of Deposits, worth Rs 15,000 crore of the bank, at 'ICRA A1+'. The rating reflects Punjab & Sind Bank's strong capital profile, steady improvement in solvency level, established presence and branch network in North India, stable deposit base, and adequate liquidity.

Thermax share price:

Thermax's wholly-owned subsidiary, Thermax Chemical Solutions Private Ltd, has entered into an exclusive shareholders' agreement with Brazil-based Oswaldo Cruz Química Indústria e Comércio Ltda (OCQ, to undertake the business of manufacturing, trading, marketing, and selling of specialty chemicals and Products in the Permitted Territories.

Hitachi Energy share price:

Hitachi Energy has launched the fund raising programme, via the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route. The company has set the floor price at Rs 12,112.50 per share.