Emkay Global bets on SMIDs, reduces largecap holding on valuation concerns

Inclusion of SMIDs
The SMIDs added include:
- Bikaji Foods – for its strong execution in one of the brighter areas within the consumer staples sector.
- Motilal Oswal – has a high-conviction play on capital markets.
- Shriram Pistons – a rare low P/E stock with rising earnings momentum and improving return ratios.
- Metropolis Healthcare – seen as a high-growth play with exceptional return ratios.
- Voltas – stock corrected due to a weak summer, despite being in the midst of a strong growth cycle.
Thematic stocks
- InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) – weight increased to 6 per cent, seen as a long-term beneficiary of India’s rising affluence and growing air travel demand.
- Eternal (Zomato) – weight raised to 8 per cent, as Emkay believes it is best placed to capitalise on the quick commerce boom.
- Dixon Technologies – allocation increased to 6 per cent, on the back of its exposure to the rapidly localising Indian electronics sector.
Sector basket additions
Discretionary is brokerage’s top sectoral choice with an “Overweight” stance as it sees a revival in consumption from H2FY26, led by monetary easing, a lower base, and tax cuts. This includes Internet and EMS in addition to Autos and auto ancillaries. The sector accounts for 15 per cent of the portfolio.
