Home / Markets / News / Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

RIL reported a 78.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate in net profit during Q1FY26, largely due to a one-off gain from its stake sale in Asian Paints

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector
premium
RIL shares fell over 2.5 per cent on Monday
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Reliance Industries slipped over 2.5 per cent in Monday's intraday session after the conglomerate's margin and profit for the June quarter (Q1FY26) came in below the street's expectations. 
 
The stock of India's most valuable company fell as much as 2.52 per cent during the day to ₹1,438 per share, the lowest level since June 20 this year. RIL scrip was the top dragger in the Nifty 50 index, down 0.30 per cent as of 9:35 AM. 

RIL Q1 results 

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a 78.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate in net profit during Q1FY26, largely due to a one-off gain from its stake sale in Asian Paints. 
 
The company’s consolidated net profit jumped to a record high of ₹26,994 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹15,138 crore in Q1FY25. Excluding the gains from other income, its consolidated profit before tax was up by 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y, below the street's estimates. 
 
RIL’s consolidated net sales were slightly below expectations and were up 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The slower revenue growth was largely due to a Y-o-Y contraction in its oil-to-chemicals and oil & gas business. In comparison, both Jio Platform and Reliance Retail reported double-digit Y-o-Y growth in net sales during the quarter.  Check List of Q1 results today

RIL Q1 breakdown 

The O2C business reported a 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue during the first quarter, while its revenues were down 6 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter. Net sales of the telecom and digital business were up 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹35,032 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹29,449 crore in Q1FY25. Net sales of its retail venture were up 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,720 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹66,260 crore a year before. 

Analysts on RIL Q1 results 

Nuavam Institutional Equities remained bullish on the conglomerate, mainly on its strong positioning for multidecadal growth driven by its New Energy (NE) ecosystem. The NE rollout is expected to ramp up over the next 4-6 quarters and could contribute over 50 per cent to profit after tax (PAT), potentially unlocking an enterprise value of $20 billion.
 
While Q1 Ebitda rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y, it fell short of estimates due to relatively weaker performance in the retail and O2C segments. Nuvama expects gross refining margins (GRMs) to remain above $10 per barrel and highlighted the potential re-rating of the O2C business, aligning with RIL's net-zero-carbon goal by 2035. Nuvama has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of ₹1,767. 
 
Emkay Global said that consolidated Ebitda and net profit came in below expectations, 5 per cent and 7 per cent short of estimates, respectively. Management remains optimistic, citing support for the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment from refinery closures in the West, while Retail and Jio are expected to accelerate, aiming to double group Ebitda over the next 4-5 years. 
 
The NE ecosystem is projected to become fully operational within 4-6 quarters, with partnerships and a self-funded model expected in the long term, it said. 
 
Nomura has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Reliance Industries, while trimming its FY27 Ebitda estimate by 3 per cent and lowering the target price to ₹1,600. The brokerage remains optimistic on RIL’s medium-term outlook, citing the scale-up of the company’s NE business, tariff hikes for Jio that are expected to directly boost profitability, and a potential IPO or listing of Jio. 
 
Nomura believes the NE vertical could emerge as RIL’s next growth engine, with the company targeting global leadership in integrated solar solutions and energy storage system (ESS) battery manufacturing and deployment.

RIL share price history

Shares of the company fell for the third straight day and fell over 6 per cent from their recent peak of ₹1,541 per share on July 7. The counter has risen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RIL has a total market capitalisation of ₹19.5 trillion. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty above 25,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank rise 2% each

AU SFB slips 7% after posting Q1 results; brokerages suggest 'Reduce'

Premium

Near-term bias for Nifty turns negative, can dip 3% from here; hint charts

Rupee opens lower at 86.22/$, tracking Asian peers and firm dollar

Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 22; do you own any?

Topics :The Smart InvestorReliance IndustriesRIL stockRIL resultsIndia Inc earningsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story