Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Engineers India share price today: Shares of engineering consultancy and EPC company Engineers India jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹210.9 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported healthy revenue growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26).

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 11:10 AM, the Engineers india's share price was trading 4.42 per cent higher at ₹209.10 compared to previous session's close of ₹200.25 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,948.75 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,743.88 crore. In the last two trading session, the stock has surged nearly 11 per cent from November 13 closing price of ₹190.48. The stock has recovered around 48 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹142.2 touched on March 3, 2025.

Engineers India Q2 results In the Q2FY26, Engineers India reported revenue of ₹921.3 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹689 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of healthy demand across its key segments. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) nearly double to ₹120 crore, up 92 per cent from ₹62.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda margins increased from 9 per cent in Q2FY25 to 13 per cent in Q2FY26. However, the company's net profit declined 16.2 per cent to ₹83.5 crore compared to ₹99.63 crore in the year-ago period, weighed down by joint venture losses of ₹26 crore.

On a standalone basis, Engineers India reported 45 per cent increase in net profit to ₹114.9 crore in the reported quarter, compared to ₹79.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. The standalone revenue from operations jumped 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹900.4 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared to ₹676.43 crore in the same period a year ago. Engineers India's total order book increased 18 per cent to ₹13,131.1 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹11,155.3 crore in Q2FY25. ALSO READ | Sensex at 300,000? It's very much possible! Here's the calculation With a robust order inflow of ₹3,764.1 crore in H1FY26, EIL has revised its earlier guidance and now expects FY26 order inflows to exceed ₹8,000 crore, with an equal mix between Consultancy and Turnkey project segments. Supported by a record-high order book and strong H1FY26 topline growth of 36 per cent, management has guided for FY26 revenue growth of 25 per cent, targeting ₹3,800–3,900 crore.