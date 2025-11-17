Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

Here's a technical outlook on Nifty IT and key stocks post the recent 8 per cent rally.
InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,498 Likely Target: ₹1,607 Upside Potential: 7.3% Support: ₹1,492; ₹1,474; ₹1,430 Resistance: ₹1,540; ₹1,565 Infosys stock recently tested the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a gap of 10 months. The daily chart shows that the stock is seen trading in a rising channel, which indicates resistance around ₹1,565 and support near ₹1,430.
Nifty ITCurrent Level: 36,190 Likely Target: 38,100 Upside Potential: 5.3% Support: 36,000; 35,800; 35,323 Resistance: 36,961; 37,150; 37650 Despite the 8 per cent rally, the price-to-moving averages action remains neutral for the IT index, as the benchmark holds above short-term moving averages, but below long-term averages.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)Current Price: ₹3,090 Likely Target: ₹3,310 Upside Potential: 7.1% Support: ₹3,050; ₹2,975 Resistance: ₹3,100; ₹3,190; ₹3,240 TCS share is likely to trade with a cautiously positive note above ₹2,975, with near support at ₹3,050. The stock is seen testing 100-DMA resistance at ₹3,100; above which it can spurt towards its 200-DMA at ₹3,310, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,190 and ₹3,240.
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,591 Likely Target: ₹1,860 Upside Potential: 16.9% Support: ₹1,526; ₹1,517 Resistance: ₹1,630; ₹1,700 HCL Technologies stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the last five trading sessions. The stock is likely to target ₹1,860 on the upside, with interim resistance around ₹1,630 and 1,700. The 200-DMA at ₹1,536 and trend line support at ₹1,517 likely to act as key supports.
WiproCurrent Price: ₹244 Likely Target: ₹226 Downside Risk: 7.4% Support: ₹236; ₹233 Resistance: ₹247; ₹248; ₹254 The near-term bias for Wipro stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹247 - ₹248 resistance zone. Above which, the 200-DMA at ₹253 will be the key hurdle. The stock is trading in a tight range, with near support around ₹236 - ₹233; below which it can dip towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹226.
Tech MahindraCurrent Price: ₹1,448 Likely Target: ₹1,360 Downside Risk: 6.1% Support: ₹1,425; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,457; ₹1,489; ₹1,499 Tech Mahindra share is seen trading near its short-term hurdle at ₹1,457; above which the 100-DMA and 200-DMA at ₹1,489 and ₹1,499 are likely to act as key hurdles. On the other hand, the stock is attempting to form a support base around the 100-WMA at ₹1,425. In case of weakness, the stock may fall to ₹1,360, with interim support likely at ₹1,390.
