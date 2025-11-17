Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

Technical charts suggest that the IT index may gain another 5%, with heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies possibly rallying up to 17%. Wipro and Tech Mahindra, however, may see tepid trends.

Technical charts show Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies favourably placed compared to Wipro and Tech Mahindra.