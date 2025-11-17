Home / Markets / News / Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

Technical charts suggest that the IT index may gain another 5%, with heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies possibly rallying up to 17%. Wipro and Tech Mahindra, however, may see tepid trends.

Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies shares can potentially rally up to 17%, indicate tech charts.
Technical charts show Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies favourably placed compared to Wipro and Tech Mahindra.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT shares have been in limelight for the last one-and-half month with Nifty IT surging up to 8 per cent as against a 5.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index.  Among Nifty IT stocks, Persistent Systems has soared 27 per cent since the start of October till date. HCL Technologies, Coforge and LTIMindtree have rallied 12 - 15 per cent; while TCS, Mphasis, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have gained 3 - 8 per cent in the same period. 

Here's a technical outlook on Nifty IT and key stocks post the recent 8 per cent rally.

Infosys

Current Price: ₹1,498  Likely Target: ₹1,607  Upside Potential: 7.3%  Support: ₹1,492; ₹1,474; ₹1,430  Resistance: ₹1,540; ₹1,565  Infosys stock recently tested the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a gap of 10 months. The daily chart shows that the stock is seen trading in a rising channel, which indicates resistance around ₹1,565 and support near ₹1,430. 
 
    At present, Infosys is testing 20-DMA support at ₹1,492, with strong support visible at ₹1,474. On the upside, breakout above the 200-DMA at ₹1,540 can trigger a rally towards ₹1,607. 

Nifty IT

Current Level: 36,190  Likely Target: 38,100  Upside Potential: 5.3%  Support: 36,000; 35,800; 35,323  Resistance: 36,961; 37,150; 37650  Despite the 8 per cent rally, the price-to-moving averages action remains neutral for the IT index, as the benchmark holds above short-term moving averages, but below long-term averages. 
 
    Having said that, the short-term trend is likely to be cautiously optimistic above 35,323 with intermediate support at 36,000 and 35,800. Breakout above the 200-DMA at 36,961 can help the index gain strength. On the upside, the IT index may rally to 38,100, with interim resistance likely around 37,150 and 37,650. 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Current Price: ₹3,090  Likely Target: ₹3,310  Upside Potential: 7.1%  Support: ₹3,050; ₹2,975  Resistance: ₹3,100; ₹3,190; ₹3,240  TCS share is likely to trade with a cautiously positive note above ₹2,975, with near support at ₹3,050. The stock is seen testing 100-DMA resistance at ₹3,100; above which it can spurt towards its 200-DMA at ₹3,310, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,190 and ₹3,240. 
 
 

HCL Technologies

Current Price: ₹1,591  Likely Target: ₹1,860  Upside Potential: 16.9%  Support: ₹1,526; ₹1,517  Resistance: ₹1,630; ₹1,700  HCL Technologies stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the last five trading sessions. The stock is likely to target ₹1,860 on the upside, with interim resistance around ₹1,630 and 1,700. The 200-DMA at ₹1,536 and trend line support at ₹1,517 likely to act as key supports. 
 
 

Wipro

Current Price: ₹244  Likely Target: ₹226  Downside Risk: 7.4%  Support: ₹236; ₹233  Resistance: ₹247; ₹248; ₹254  The near-term bias for Wipro stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹247 - ₹248 resistance zone. Above which, the 200-DMA at ₹253 will be the key hurdle. The stock is trading in a tight range, with near support around ₹236 - ₹233; below which it can dip towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹226. 
 
 

Tech Mahindra

Current Price: ₹1,448  Likely Target: ₹1,360  Downside Risk: 6.1%  Support: ₹1,425; ₹1,390  Resistance: ₹1,457; ₹1,489; ₹1,499  Tech Mahindra share is seen trading near its short-term hurdle at ₹1,457; above which the 100-DMA and 200-DMA at ₹1,489 and ₹1,499 are likely to act as key hurdles. On the other hand, the stock is attempting to form a support base around the 100-WMA at ₹1,425. In case of weakness, the stock may fall to ₹1,360, with interim support likely at ₹1,390. 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts; Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs in green; banking stocks lead rally

Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks stumble; Nikkei 225 down 0.3%

Sai Life Sciences gains 4%, stock snaps 4-day losing streak; here's why

Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details

Topics :Nifty IT stocksIT stocksMarket technicalsstock market betsTrading strategiesStocks to buyStock RecommendationsNifty IT IndexStocks to avoidtechnical analysistechnical chartsTrading callsInfosys TCS stockTech MahindraWiproHCL tech stock

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story