Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicates positive start; global markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 17, 2025: At 7:29 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 51 points at 26,002
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday November 17, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a positive start despite mixed global cues. At 7:29 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 51 points at 26,002. Globally, Asian markets traded mixed as investors looked toward a slate of regional economic data. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.18 per cent after the country’s economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.4 per cent in the quarter ended September, compared to the previous one. The Topix lost 0.44 per cent. Mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.6 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.41 per cent. However, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.71 per cent. on Friday, Wall Street indices closed mixed with S&P 500 down 0.05 per cent, Dow Jones down 0.65 per cent, while Nasdaq was up 0.13 per cent. Investors will now look ahead to a week of corporate earnings with the focus on the interest rate outlook. Nvidia will also release its results on Wednesday. Back home, investors will analysis Q2 results of Max Healthcare Institute, V2 Retail, Tata Motors PV and others which came out on Friday after market hours.
IPO today:In the mainboard IPO category, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will close for subscription and the basis of allotment of Tenneco Clean Air India IPO will be finalised.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens stronger on Monday, Nov 17. The domestic currency started trade at 88.70 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 88.74/$
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages raise target on Apollo Tyres despite fall in PAT YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Tyres reported its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, during market hours. At close, Apollo Tyres shares were down 3.22 per cent at ₹518.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 84,562.78. Post Q2, brokerages increased their target price on Apollo Tyres on the back of strong outlook and fair valuations. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodities spur India Inc's Sep qtr showing; other key sectors struggle
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Companies’ growth in earnings during July-September (Q2FY26) went up, but the increase was led largely by producers of commodities.
Earnings for the rest of India Inc worsened during the quarter with a further slowdown in revenues and profit growth. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico wins Street backing despite copra-led margin squeeze in Q2FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico’s September quarter (Q2FY26) performance drew a broadly positive response from major brokerages, even as input cost pressures, particularly soaring copra prices, compressed margins, analysts said.
Strong top-line growth, resilient volumes, and sustained execution strength kept analysts confident about the company’s medium-term outlook, with most brokerages maintaining a ‘Buy’ or ‘Add’ rating. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 10 stocks today; check full list
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Man Infraconstruction, Amrutanjan Health Care, and five other companies are expected to be in focus during today’s trading following their interim dividend announcements.
The other companies in the list include East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Navneet Education, Precision Wires India, and Venus Pipes & Tubes. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: VIP Industries: Why have analysts put the stock 'Under Review'?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Luggage company VIP Industries has been brought “Under Review” as analysts at Nuvama say the company has entered a transitionary phase marked by weak earnings, management churn and an uncertain revival roadmap.
The brokerage, which earlier had a ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock, said the near-term outlook has turned ‘hazy,’ warranting caution until the new leadership outlines a credible turnaround plan. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki, Ola Electric, Marico, Lupin and others in focus. Here's why
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchange
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s leading agriculture commodity exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), has decided to acquire around a 20 per cent stake in a new commodities and financial derivatives exchange being set up in Sri Lanka, subject to regulatory and governmental approvals. The move aims to deepen NCDEX’s footprint in the financial ecosystem of its neighbouring country. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MFs split on IT revival as outlook improves but uncertainties remain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fund managers are divided on the prospects for beaten-down information technology (IT) stocks, reflected in the wide variance in equity mutual funds’ (MFs) sector exposure.
An analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research shows that while six large fund houses were overweight the sector relative to its weight in the Nifty 200 index, five were underweight as of October 2025. UTI MF had the highest exposure at 17.8 per cent, while SBI MF sat at the bottom with 5 per cent. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite trailing the benchmark Nifty 50, small and midcap (SMID) stocks appear pricey on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. The Nifty trades at roughly 21x forward earnings, compared with around 28x for both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices.
But growth-adjusted valuations tell a different story. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters as exports fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's economy sank at an annualised rate of 1.8 per cent in the July-September period, government data showed on Monday, as President Donald Trump's tariffs sent the nation's exports spiralling.
On a quarter-by-quarter basis, Japan's gross domestic product, or GDP, or the sum value of a nation's goods and services, slipped 0.4 per cent, in the first contraction in six quarters, the Cabinet Office said. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's 10% Tier-I cap on acquisition financing restrictive, say bankers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s proposal to cap acquisition financing exposure of banks at 10 per cent of their Tier-I capital is restrictive, and the caveat that the acquiring firm has to put in 30 per cent equity towards the deal should also be expanded to include equity and other capital instruments, which could be in the form of preference shares, convertible securities etc said bankers. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and China begin discussions for a reverse-trade model for drugs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has begun talks with China on a reverse-trade model under which bulk drugs imported from China would be converted into finished dosage forms (FDFs) and exported back.
This is a move industry experts believe could unlock about $6 billion in drug product exports against China’s $4 billion bulk drug supplies to India, the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) said. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A White House order that came into effect on November 13 has carved out a long list of agricultural items from the United States’ reciprocal tariff regime introduced in April. Coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, tomatoes, oranges, beef and select fertilisers will now revert to standard non-discriminatory duties from 13 November — largely because the US does not produce these items in meaningful quantities. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Friday, Wall Street indices closed mixed with S&P 500 down 0.05 per cent, Dow Jones down 0.65 per cent, while Nasdaq was up 0.13 per cent.
Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE stock market trading US markets Asia Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Q2 results IPOs SME IPOs Gift Nifty nikkei S&P 500
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:46 AM IST