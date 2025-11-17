Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Monday after the airline said it expects to restructure a significant portion of its liability in the upcoming quarters, thereby helping strengthen its balance sheet.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 4 and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 32 per cent this year, compared to an 8.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,788.23 crore.

SpiceJet outlook

SpiceJet expects its operational fleet to double by the end of 2025, enabling a sharp expansion in network reach and scale, according to its investor presentation. The airline projected that ASKM will rise nearly threefold, supporting triple-digit revenue growth in the next quarter.

SpiceJet said higher capacity and improved aircraft utilisation are likely to materially reduce CASK and boost overall profitability. It added that liability restructuring remains underway, with a significant portion expected to be resolved in the third and fourth quarters, strengthening the balance sheet.