Home / Markets / News / SpiceJet shares soar 7% on plans to restructure liability by March

SpiceJet shares soar 7% on plans to restructure liability by March

SpiceJet shares rose 7 per cent after it said in its investor presentation that it expects to restructure a significant portion of its liabilities in the upcoming quarters

SpiceJet share price
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Monday after the airline said it expects to restructure a significant portion of its liability in the upcoming quarters, thereby helping strengthen its balance sheet. 
 
The airline's stock rose as much as 6.7 per cent during the day to ₹37.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 24 this year. The SpiceJet stock pared gains to trade 6 per cent higher at ₹37.6 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 4 and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 32 per cent this year, compared to an 8.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,788.23 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

SpiceJet outlook 

SpiceJet expects its operational fleet to double by the end of 2025, enabling a sharp expansion in network reach and scale, according to its investor presentation. The airline projected that ASKM will rise nearly threefold, supporting triple-digit revenue growth in the next quarter.
 
SpiceJet said higher capacity and improved aircraft utilisation are likely to materially reduce CASK and boost overall profitability. It added that liability restructuring remains underway, with a significant portion expected to be resolved in the third and fourth quarters, strengthening the balance sheet.
 
The company said it aims to bring up to eight of its grounded Boeing aircraft back into service by April 2026, and by the end of 2025, the airline said it aims to double its operational fleet and nearly triple its Available Seat Kilometres (ASKM).   ALSO READ | Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

SpiceJet Q2 results 

The consolidated net loss of SpiceJet increased by 35.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹621.5 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) due to sizable depreciation of rupee against dollar, high number of grounded planes and airspace restrictions around India. The company reported a foreign exchange loss of ₹189.6 crore in the second quarter this year against ₹23.7 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
“Non-operation of certain part of the entire fleet for awaited maintenance coupled with airspace restrictions in place and weaker rupee against dollar affected the results of the company during the quarter,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.
 
According to planespotters.net, SpiceJet currently has about 65 planes in its fleet, out of which 35 are grounded while the remaining 30 are operating commercial flights.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts; Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs in green; banking stocks lead rally

Oldest Sensex stock Tata Motors faces risk of exit after demerger

IRB Infra shares rise 7% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks stumble; Nikkei 225 down 0.3%

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftySpiceJetNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story