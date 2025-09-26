Home / Markets / News / Epack Durable: YES Securities sees 50% upside in this 'undervalued' stock

Epack Durable: YES Securities sees 50% upside in this 'undervalued' stock

Epack Durable share price: YES Securities values the company at 30x FY28EPS and arrives at a target price of ₹545

trading, stock market
trading, stock market
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Epack Durable share price today: Domestic brokerage YES Securities has initiated coverage on Epack Durable stock, OEM/ODM manufacturer of living appliances, serving major consumer brands, with a 'Buy' rating, citing its commendable value prop including strategic partnerships with key players, robust manufacturing capabilities and prudent capacity expansion, focusing on components manufacturing resulting in backward integration, customer addition, and new product launches and improving margin trajectory.
 
"We stay bullish on the RAC and the Kitchen space as in the medium term, led by factors like strong realty-infused demand, recent GST rate cuts, growing share of organised sector, and Govt impetus towards manufacturing and export boost will drive growth. The company’s enviable value prop should help it outperform the industry in good time," the brokerage said.
 
The brokerage projects revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 32 per cent/39 per cent/45 per cent, respectively, over FY25-FY28E. The company's margin is expected to improve by 130 basis points (bps) by FY28. 
 
YES Securities values the company at 30x FY28EPS and arrives at a target price of ₹545. The target price implies a 50 per cent upside from Thursday, September 25, closing price of ₹362.65. 
 
On Friday, September 26, Epack Durable stock fell around 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹353.1 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 12:40 PM, the stock was trading at ₹353.95, down 2.4 per cent compared to the previous day's close of ₹362.65 on the NSE. The stock has fallen around 47 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹669.95 touched on January 8, 2025. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹3,396.78 crore.

Here's why YES Securities is bullish on Epack Durable:

Manufacturing expansion and product diversification: Epack is scaling up its manufacturing facility from the current 5 to 7. One for EPAVO, which has the capacity to manufacture BLDC Motors for RAC and Fans.  Another facility is for the Hisense business located at Sri-city, where the company has installed a capacity of 1 million units of RAC to start with and will be further scaled up to 1.5 million units. 
 
Additionally, the company is also expanding into semi-commercial air conditioners, domestic air coolers and other products, thus reducing reliance on RAC, which currently contributes 70-75 per cent of the revenue. 
 
Strategic partnerships to drive growth: According to YES Securities, EPACK Durable’s strategic partnerships with Ram Ratna Wires (EPAVO JV), Hisense, Daikin, Panasonic, and Bumjin will drive strong revenue growth. The EPAVO JV aims to produce 3 million BLDC motors for ACs and 1 million for fans annually. The Hisense tie-up begins with RACs, with plans to expand into TVs and other appliances. These alliances are projected to contribute around 30 per cent of revenue by FY28, with overall revenue expected to grow at a 32 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY25–28E.
 
Stronger margins via backward integration: Epack Durable’s JV with EPAVO will begin BLDC motor production by Q2FY26, supporting its backward integration strategy. With 75 per cent of components already made in-house, the company aims to cut import dependence (currently 45–50 per cent) and boost cost efficiency. Expanding component manufacturing also improves margins and increases wallet share from customers.
 
Diversified customer base to lower concentration risk: The company has strengthened relationships with over 55 marquee clients, including Voltas, Haier, Philips, and Hisense, and plans to expand to 70 customers by FY26. Strategic initiatives, including New Customer New Product (NCNP), New Customer Existing Product (NCEP), and Existing Customer New Product (ECNP), will ensure diversified revenue streams, a healthy order book for FY26 and lower customer concentration risk.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InCred Equities sees 41% upside in Piramal Pharma; initiates 'Buy'

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Nifty tests 24,700; Sensex drops 400 pts; Vi, Waaree down 7%

JM Fin bullish on PVC pipe cos; initiates coverage on Supreme Ind, Astral

Here's why Ather Energy share price dropped 3% in trade today; details

ICICI Bank nears 200-DMA after 6 mths; opportunity or risk? Chart says this

Topics :Stock MarketStock AnalysisMarketsConsumer Durablesshare marketConsumer durables GSTBuzzing stocksStocks to buy

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story