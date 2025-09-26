InCred Equities sees 41% upside in Piramal Pharma; initiates 'Buy'

InCred Equities has initiated coverage on Piramal Pharma with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹276, which implies a target of 40.5 per cent from Thursday’s close at ₹196.4 per share. Analysts believe Piramal Pharma is uniquely positioned among India-origin Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) with a diversified model spanning contract development, complex hospital generics (CHG), and consumer healthcare (PCH).

On Thursday, Piramal Pharma's share price closed 0.61 per cent lower at ₹195.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.68 per cent at 81,159.68.

Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Piramal Pharma shares have lost 23 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s rise of 5 per cent.

Why is InCred Equities upbeat on Piramal Pharma? Global footprint underpins CDMO strength Piramal Pharma’s CDMO spans the value chain from discovery to clinical and commercial supply, across Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs), peptides, and sterile injectables. Its global footprint and breadth provide scale and proximity advantages. However, analysts reckon growth remains sensitive to biotech funding cycles, regulatory outcomes, and site utilisation risks, particularly around its large US/UK capital expenditure. Any slower-than-expected backfill could compress return on capital employed (RoCE) despite the long-term strategic build-out. CHG: Stable cash-generative engine The Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) segment is resilient, above-sector margins, led by inhalation anaesthetics (Sevoflurane) and specialised injectables like Intrathecal Baclofen, according to brokearge analysis. FY25 revenue rose 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,633 crore, supported by Key Starting Material (KSM) integration and multi-site manufacturing. While reliable, InCred reckons CHG faces tender-driven price erosion, regulatory scrutiny on anaesthetics, and niche concentration risks that could invite competition