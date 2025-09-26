The overall short-term trend at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,411, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,390 and ₹1,402 levels.On the downside, apart from the 200-DMA around ₹1,350; ICICI Bank stock has another strong support placed near ₹1,336 levels. Thus, the price range between ₹1,336 - ₹1,350 is expected to act as a key support zone for the stock in the near-term.One of the key reasons for the stock to possibly break on the downside is negative indications from the key momentum oscillators, which have witnessed negative crossovers and are seen sliding downwards.Thus, break and sustained trade below the above mentioned support zone, shall open the doors for an extended fall towards the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹1,267 levels and implies a downside risk of 7 per cent from current levels. The 20-MMA holds high significance as ICICI Bank stock is seen trading above this moving average since November 2020.