In the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹29.5 crore, as compared to ₹14.42 crore a year ago, up 104 per cent

Oct 23 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Recently listed Epack Prefab Technologies shares zoomed 14.5 per cent, logging an all-time high at ₹232.9 per share on BSE after the company posted its Q2 results. At 9:29 AM, Epack Prefab Technologies' share price was up 6.98 per cent on BSE at ₹217.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.71 per cent at 85,026.08.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,184.83 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹232.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹179.4. 
 
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies debuted on October 1, 2025, at a discount to its IPO price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹183.85, down 9.87 per cent from the issue price of ₹204, while on the BSE, it listed at ₹186.1, an 8.73 per cent discount.

Epack Prefab Technologies Q2 results

In the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹29.5 crore, as compared to ₹14.42 crore a year ago, up 104 per cent. 
 
Its revenue from operations rose 62 per cent to ₹433.93 crore, as compared to ₹268.05 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹80.9 crore in H1FY26, a jump of over 45.6 per cent over previous period. 
 
“We are very delighted to communicate our first-ever results to our investors post getting listed on the exchanges this month, I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximise value creation for our investors," said Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, Epack Prefab Technologies. 
 
EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and has two business verticals - PreFab Business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis, which includes designing, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures, and its components in India and overseas, (Pre-Fab Business), and manufacturing of expanded polystyrene sheets and blocks (also referred as EPS Block Molded products and EPS Shape Molded products) for various industries such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods in India (EPS Packaging Business). 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

