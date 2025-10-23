The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,184.83 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹232.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹179.4.

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies debuted on October 1, 2025, at a discount to its IPO price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹183.85, down 9.87 per cent from the issue price of ₹204, while on the BSE, it listed at ₹186.1, an 8.73 per cent discount.

Epack Prefab Technologies Q2 results

In the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹29.5 crore, as compared to ₹14.42 crore a year ago, up 104 per cent.

Its revenue from operations rose 62 per cent to ₹433.93 crore, as compared to ₹268.05 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹80.9 crore in H1FY26, a jump of over 45.6 per cent over previous period.

“We are very delighted to communicate our first-ever results to our investors post getting listed on the exchanges this month, I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximise value creation for our investors," said Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, Epack Prefab Technologies.