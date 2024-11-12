EPL shares climb 7% after strong Q2FY25 show; net profit jumps 72% YoY

EPL shares soared to an intraday high of Rs 270.25 per share on the BSE, rising 6.88 per cent on Tuesday after the company on Monday announced its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

EPL, a packaging company, reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to Rs 87 crore for Q2FY25, up from Rs 50.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 8.4 per cent to Rs 1,086 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 1,001 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 19.7 per cent to Rs 216 crore, as against Rs 181 crore in Q2FY24. Ebitda margin came in at 20 per cent in the September quarter of FY25 versus 18.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net debt to Ebitda ratio improved to 0.76 times, compared to 0.88 times Y-o-Y. Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 16.5 per cent, reflecting a Y-o-Y rise of 260 basis points.

The B&C segment saw strong double-digit growth, driven by momentum in the EAP and Americas regions. The company remained optimistic about sustained growth in this category, supported by both backend and front-end capabilities across regions.

In Brazil, expansion momentum continues, with the addition of a new MNC customer during the quarter, bringing the total to three MNC customers alongside the anchor customer. The company is also venturing into new categories through continuous innovation, including commercial orders for its Neo-seam tubes across three regions, the company said in its investor presentation.

Essel Propack Ltd, incorporated on December 22, 1982, is a global leader in manufacturing laminated plastic tubes and laminates. Promoted by the Essel Group, the company began operations in 1984 and was the first to introduce laminated tubes in India. Essel Propack primarily produces multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used for packaging consumer products in sectors such as Beauty & Cosmetics, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Food, Home Care, and Oral Care.

EPL Industries share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 32 per cent, while gaining 36.4 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 9.9 per cent year to date and 21.7 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,455.45 crore. EPL shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 38.39 times and at an earning per share of Rs 6.59.

At 11:25 AM; the shares of the company pared some of their gains and were trading 4.86 per cent higher at Rs 265.15 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 79,547 level.