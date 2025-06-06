Equities rally on liquidity boost from surprise RBI repo rate cut

Benchmark equity indices surged on Friday to post their biggest single-day gains in three weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trimmed interest rates by 50 basis points.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 746.95 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 82,188.99. The 50-share NSE Nifty reclaimed the 25,000-level and climbed 252.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 25,003.05.

Interest-rate-sensitive realty index soared 4.74 per cent, while auto index raced 1.50 per cent and bankex climbed 1.25 per cent.

Friday’s rally added ₹3.6 trillion to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, which now stands at ₹451 trillion.