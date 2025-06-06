Sebi extends timeline of addl liquidation period for VCFs migrating

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the additional liquidation timeline by one year till July 2026 for venture capital funds (VCFs) transitioning to alternative investment funds rules.

Sebi, in August 2024, issued modalities and conditions for VCFs to migrate to the Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) rules. This also allowed VCFs, with at least one scheme not yet wound up after the end of their liquidation period, an additional liquidation period until July 19, 2025, if they migrate to AIF Regulations.

Based on industry feedback and to facilitate migration, Sebi has now extended this additional liquidation period to July 19, 2026, according to a circular issued on Friday.