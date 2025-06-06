Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia-pacific markets rise; RBI MPC decision eyed

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 6, 2025: Benchmark indices are likely to take direction from a mix of key triggers on the final trading day of the week, including the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, renewed trade talks between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, institutional flows, and mixed global cues.

That said, around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points lower at 24,843, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.

Catch RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Updates LIVE As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares to announce the outcome of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, market participants will be closely watching not just the decision on interest rates, but also the central bank's tone and forward guidance amid evolving growth and inflation dynamics.

The six-member MPC has already delivered back-to-back 25 basis point cuts in its February and April meetings, signaling a shift toward a more accommodative stance to support economic growth.

With inflation currently within the RBI’s comfort zone and growth still showing signs of softness, expectations are high for another 25 basis point rate cut in the June review. READ MORE

Global cues

The two leaders spoke on Thursday in a 90-minute conversation focused “almost entirely” on trade. Trump described the call as “very good” and said it led to a “very positive conclusion for both countries,” according to a post on his Truth Social platform. Both sides agreed that their officials would meet soon to continue trade negotiations.

Last checked, Nikkei rose 0.31 per cent, while Topix advanced 0.45 per cent. Kospi rose 1.49 per cent, and ASX200 popped 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, US stock futures were steady ahead of a closely watched jobs report that could provide fresh insights into the state of the American economy.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major US indices closed lower, weighed down by a decline in Tesla shares. The S&P 500 slipped 0.53 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.83 per cent. The Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.

Besides, the ECB lowered the marginal lending rate by 25bps to 2.4 per cent in its June 2025 meeting, the lowest level since late 2022 and in line with expectations.

ALSO READ | Foreign investment in Indian corporate bonds hits 10-year high in May Apart from RBI MPC decision, India’s forex data, US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls data and Euroarea’s GDP Growth Rate 3rd estimate for Q1, will be eyed

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹208.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,382.40 crore on June 5.

IPO today

3B Films IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while Ganga Bath IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.

Commodity corner

Oil prices recovered from Wednesday’s dip, buoyed by the news of renewed diplomatic engagement between the world’s two largest economies. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the call between Trump and Xi took place at the request of the US, though further details were not disclosed.

Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to close at $65.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 52 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at $63.37 per barrel. The renewed trade dialogue helped lift sentiment in energy markets, easing concerns over demand uncertainty.

Gold prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Thursday as investor appetite for safe-haven assets waned following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which paved the way for renewed trade negotiations. Meanwhile, silver surged past a major technical milestone, hitting its highest level in over a decade.

Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $3,347.79 per ounce, reversing earlier gains of 0.6 per cent. US gold futures also declined, settling 0.8 per cent lower at $3,371.60. In contrast, silver broke through the key $35 level, climbing to a 13-year high amid broader optimism in the metals market.