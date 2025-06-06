IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 3 new issues, 1 listing next week

IPO Calendar: Following seven mainboard listings in the last one month, the mainboard segment of the Indian primary markets is expected to remain muted during the next week, from Monday, June 9, 2025, to Friday, June 13, 2025, as no mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) segment is poised to keep investors engaged, with one listing and three new offerings set to open for public subscription during the week.

Here are the complete details of the upcoming IPOs next week:

Sacheerome IPO

The public offering of Sacheerome is set to open for subscription on Monday, June 9, 2025, and close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Sacheerome IPO is a book-built issue of ₹61.62 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. The price band is set at ₹96-102 per share, and the lot size is 1200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200.

Jainik Power and Cables IPO Jainik Power and Cables IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and close on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The ₹51.3 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares. Jainik Power and Cables IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of ₹100-110 apiece, and a lot size of 1200 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at ₹1,20,000.

Skyline Financial serves as the registrar for the public offering, while Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager. The basis of allotment for Jainik Power and Cables IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, June 13, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power and Cables are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Monolithisch India IPO The public offering of Monolithisch India is set to open for subscription on Monday, June 12, 2025, and close on Wednesday, June 16, 2025. Monolithisch India IPO is a book-built issue of ₹82.02 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.76 million equity shares. The price band is set at ₹135-143 per share, and the lot size is 1000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,35,000.