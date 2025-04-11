Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India on tariff pause; Nikkei drags 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 11, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the three month pause on tariffs to be levied on US imports from most countries, announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 9. This gives India an opportunity to Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the three month pause on tariffs to be levied on US imports from most countries, announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 9. This gives India an opportunity to expedite the finalisation of the first tranche of a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US.

READ MORE However, the US move to hike total duties on China to 145 per cent, while making notable exceptions like copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and energy products, among others, has kept global markets jittery, with Asia-Pacific markets trading lower.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 4.55 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.66 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 wwas lower by 1.93 per cent.

ALSO READ | Indian exporters breathe sigh of relief on US reciprocal tariff pause

Markets in the Asia Pacific region were tracking the overnight weakness on Wall Street, with US stock futures sliding on Thursday night, after the lower close in the previous session on Wall Street.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.99 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.11 per cent, and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.86 per cent. In the previous session, the Down Jones Industrial Average had closed 2.50 per cent lower at 39,593.66, the S&P 500 shed 3.46 per cent to close at 5,268.05, and the Nasdaq declined 4.31 per cent to close at 16,387.31.

In that backdrop, at 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,943, around 460 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday, April 10, on account of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 22,350/73,650 would act as a key support zone for day traders, while 22,500/74,200 could be the key breakout level for the bulls.

“If the market falls below 22,350/73,650, it could retest levels of 22,250-22,200/73,300-73,000, while a dismissal of 22,500/74,200 could push the market towards 22,650-22,700/74,500-74,700,” he noted.