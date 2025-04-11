Biocon subsidiary gets USFDA nod for Everolimus tablets; share zooms 6%

Biocon share price: shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, April 11, 2025, as the share advanced as much as 5.58 per cent, to hit an intraday high of ₹322.25 apiece. Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, April 11, 2025, as the share advanced as much as 5.58 per cent, to hit an intraday high of ₹322.25 apiece.

The rise in the Biocon share price came after its wholly-owned unit, Biocon Pharma, received USFDA nod for Everolimus tablets.

Biocon, via an exchange filing, said, “This is to inform you that Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Everolimus tablets from the USFDA, in strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg, and 1 mg.”

Everolimus is a prescription medication that is used for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients, and in kidney and liver transplantation.

"The approval will further strengthen Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products," Biocon said in an official statement.

Biocon Q3 results

Biocon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25.1 crore in Q3FY25, from a net loss of ₹16 crore in the same period last year. The company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹155.9 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 80.8%.

READ MORE Operating revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3,821 crore, supported by a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the biosimilars segment on a like-for-like basis and an 11 per cent recovery in research services.

About Biocon

Biocon is a global biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative biotechnology products. Its operations span several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics.

Through its Biosimilars arm, Biocon Biologics, the company holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars, primarily targeting critical therapeutic areas like oncology, immunology, and diabetes. Biocon Biologics has a strong market presence, especially in advanced markets, and a pipeline of more than 20 molecules that are expected to launch by 2030.

Another crucial segment of the company is Syngene, its independent research services arm. Syngene provides comprehensive services in discovery, development, and manufacturing across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods. This division plays a key role in supporting Biocon's overall growth and innovation.

In the Generics segment, Biocon specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a diverse portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules.

Additionally, Biocon has made major strides in Novel Biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab, a biologic for treating psoriasis.

Biocon’s global expansion is ongoing, with recent acquisitions, including a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene. These acquisitions support Biocon's continued growth and capacity to serve the global market.

At 12:00 noon, Biocon’s shares were trading 4.01 per cent higher at ₹317.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex, which was up 2.05 per cent at 75,364.51 levels.