Equity market to fare better in 2026, expect 10-12% return: ABSL AMC

The equity market is likely to fare better in 2026 after a subdued 2025, supported by expectations of a gradual turnaround in investor sentiment and improving earnings momentum across a broader set of companies, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC said in its equity outlook for 2026. The asset manager expects equity returns in the range of 10-12 per cent this year.

According to the fund house, strong domestic liquidity, prospects of a return of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, and relatively compressed valuations compared with last year are likely to aid the market’s performance.

While the rupee may pose a near-term challenge, it could emerge as a longer-term opportunity. “A trade deal could arrest excessive currency depreciation and act as a meaningful trigger for renewed foreign institutional investor inflows,” it said.