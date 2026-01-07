Q3 order inflow guidance, investment pick-up key for capital goods cos

New private investments in metals, mining, cement, and oil and gas look unlikely with these industries operating at around 70-75 per cent capacity utilisation and expansion projects already in progress. Raw material costs for copper, aluminium and zinc have risen, which will impact margins.

Investors will analyse Q3FY26 results, order flow and guidance for signs of a pickup in private sector investments. Under the circumstances, selective exposure to capital goods seems the best stance.

After an annual growth of 24 per cent over FY19-24, central government capex expenditure moderated to 11 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25. In H1 FY26, central capex grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y due to the low base of H1 FY25. Base effects are normalising in H2 FY26. Assuming 8 per cent Y-o-Y nominal growth in central capex in FY27, the focus may remain on infrastructure, RE, and railways. Defence allocations could be enhanced by 8-9 per cent with the capex in defence budget at about 25-30 per cent (27 per cent in FY26).