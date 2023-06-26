Equity, oil markets can breathe easy for now as tension in Russia cools off

“Developments in Russia have always wrong-footed the oil markets, even when the country invaded Ukraine. Oil prices had surged past the $100 a barrel mark on risk of shortages back then. The recent developments are like a storm in a tea cup for the oil markets, which will settle soon. The markets will eventually focus on other important things, like the developments in China and its economic recovery and its impact on demand for oil. It is difficult for oil prices to break out of their $70 a barrel to $85 a barrel range in the backdrop of recession fears in the US and Europe, slow pace of demand recovery in China and support from OPEC+,” Hickin said.

Paul Hickin, an independent oil market expert believes that it will take a much bigger geopolitical risk than developments in Russia for the oil prices to break out of their current range of $70 – $85 a barrel. That said, he believes there will be some geopolitical risk premium added to the oil prices in the short term.