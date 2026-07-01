ER&D companies may face further pressure after KPIT Tech's share rout

KPIT expects 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in dollar terms the reported revenue in Q1FY27 and operating profit and net profit margins are expected to fall quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), disproportionately higher than the revenue decline.
The management believes the weakness is temporary and expects clients’ cost-cutting initiatives will accelerate outsourcing and artificial intelligence (AI)-led automation over the long term.
A dollar revenue decline of 1 per cent Y-o-Y, implies about 4 per cent constant currency decline on a sequential basis. The concerned clients probably include BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen.
BMW is KPIT’s largest client, contributing 12 per cent of the top line. The short time period gives little opportunity to impose cost controls. Hence, KPIT expects sharp declines in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and net profit margins Q-o-Q in Q1FY27.