Shares of Eternal (formerly Zomato) dropped almost 5 per cent on Monday ahead of an anticipated selloff by passive funds tracking MSCI and FTSE global indices. The selloff is being driven by Eternal’s decision to lower the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment limit from 75 per cent to 49.5 per cent.

Shares of the company ended at ₹226.7, down 4.6 per cent on the NSE, where shares worth ₹2,034 crore were traded.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, funds tracking FTSE indices are expected to sell 109 million shares worth approximately ₹2,500 crore on Tuesday. Additionally, MSCI index-tracking funds are projected to offload 187 million shares worth ₹5,000 crore on Friday.

Eternal's board approved the reduction in the FPI investment limit on 18 April, with shareholders endorsing it on 19 May with 99.85 per cent votes in favour. The move is aimed at qualifying as an Indian-owned and controlled entity. ALSO READ: Zomato adds new charges for long-distance deliveries; restaurants unhappy "Eternal has reset its FII cap to 49.5 per cent, a strategic shift to support Blinkit and align with Indian norms. This comes post its ₹8,500-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in November, which saw strong participation by domestic institutional investors (DIIs)," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, in a note. As of March 2025, FPIs held a 44.88 per cent stake in Eternal, down from a peak of 47.3 per cent in September 2024. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹304.7 on 9 December 2024, following its inclusion in the derivatives segment.

Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, publishing on Smartkarma, noted that Eternal’s weight in global indices going ahead depends on available foreign investment room. “If the float drops below 5 per cent, the stock will be deleted from one global index. That could happen as soon as September 2026. The stock will then need to stay out of the index for at least 12 months before being considered for re-inclusion,” he wrote. According to Freitas, at the end of March, the foreign room in the stock stood at 9.33 per cent, leaving enough room for the stock to stay in global indices.

However, if the foreign room falls below 3.75 per cent, the stock will be deleted from another global index and passive trackers will need to sell 665.9 million shares at the close on 26 August, wrote Freitas. Market players said Eternal — which is part of both the benchmark Sensex as well as the Nifty — will remain in focus this week. They also noted that the downside in the stock hinges on buying support from DIIs. Currently, DIIs hold a 24 per cent stake in the company, with mutual funds alone holding 19 per cent. “If the stock comes under pressure, a strong tactical entry zone is around ₹215–220. Below ₹205 there could be strong demand from DIIs as per my interactions with a few funds,” said Pagaria.