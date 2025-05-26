Shorter Indian bonds set to gain further on RBI's record dividend payout

By Subhadip Sircar

India’s shorter-tenor bonds are set to extend their outperformance as analysts expect the central bank’s record dividend payout will further boost the cash surplus in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India approved a record dividend payout of ₹2.69 trillion ($32 billion) on Friday. This payout is expected to boost liquidity for lenders as the government utilizes the funds for expenditure. Nomura Holdings Inc. anticipates the yield curve to steepen further, with the spread between 5-year and 10-year government bonds likely widening to around 50 basis points from the current 34 basis points.

“We expect this steepening trend to continue, and prefer to be long five-year bonds,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia rates (ex-China) at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore.

Banking liquidity swung to a surplus of ₹1.6 trillion as of Friday, from a deficit of as much as ₹3.3 trillion earlier in the year, driven by the RBI’s debt purchases that have exceeded its Covid-era levels.

The dividend payout will push core liquidity, which includes the government’s cash balances, to a Rs five-trillion-surplus, according to Nomura.