Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty holds 24,900 in pre-open

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 26, 2025: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 42 points higher at 24,922, suggesting a positive start for the bourses.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher opening today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex settled at 81,929, up 207.92 points or 0.25 per cent in pre-open session. The Nifty50, on the other hand, ended at 24,919.35, up 66.20 points or 0.27 per cent.
 

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opened at 85.05/$ as against Friday’s close of 85.21/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bond vigilantes stirred by US tax bill cloud foreign inflows to India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Narrowing interest rate spreads between the US and Indian bonds, driven by a slump in the world’s largest bond market, have clouded inflows into the domestic debt market. However, experts see only a minimal impact on Indian equities. 
 
“It’s a rather odd situation,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, describing the current state of the US economy—where bond yields are rising, the dollar is weakening, growth is slowing, inflation is poised to rise, and the Federal Reserve remains on hold. READ MORE

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Statsguru: Will most-favoured-nation pricing alter India-US pharma ties?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a move aimed at reducing drug prices in the United States (US), President Donald Trump signed an executive order on May 12, linking the prices of prescription drugs in that country to “most-favoured-nation” (MFN) pricing. 
 
The order seeks to facilitate “direct-to-consumer” purchase at the MFN price for pharmaceutical manufacturers selling their products to American patients. 
 
It also aims to bring drug prices in the US in line with “comparably developed nations”, which will serve as MFN price targets for pharma manufacturers. READ MORE

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India beats Japan, now fourth-largest economy: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world, and would surpass Germany to claim the third position over the next two and half years to three years, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday. 
 
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s April 2025 World Economic Outlook projects India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to reach $4.187 trillion taking over Japan’s $4.186 trillion GDP for the calendar year 2025. 
 
The IMF’s projection for the next financial year shows a wider gap between India and Japan’s GDP. India’s GDP is expected to reach $4.601 trillion in FY27 against Japan’s calendar year GDP of $ 4.373 trillion in 2026, it reckoned. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We are well positioned as long as Indian market grows: Dheeraj Hinduja

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashok Leyland, which was sitting on a net cash surplus of ₹4,242 crore in FY25, may be looking at possible acquisitions and entry into new markets.

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, talks about the commercial vehicle (CV) maker’s export plans, electric vehicle (EV) business, along with the geopolitical scenario in a video interaction with Business Standard. READ MORE

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- Nifty ended Friday with strong gains, driven by an above-normal monsoon forecast for 2025 and the RBI’s record Rs 2.7 lakh crore dividend for FY25, boosting fiscal strength and sentiment.

-- As we start the week, Wall Street remains shut today for Memorial Day. US stock futures are up after President Trump delayed 50% EU tariffs to July 9. Key earnings to watch: Aurobindo Pharma and KEC today; BOSCH, NAUKRI, NMDC, and others tomorrow.

-- In stock moves: Sensex rejig to include Trent and BEL; Waaree Energies fell 8 per cent, Sun Pharma dropped 2 per cent post weak results; Ashok Leyland surged 38 per cent on profit growth and bonus shares; Reliance ADAG stocks soared on positive news.

-- Technically, Nifty stays bullish above 24,500. Stock to buy now: APOLLO HOSPITALS, signalling a breakout with targets at Rs 7405–7545.
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump to delay 50% tariffs on EU until July 9 after call with von der Leyen

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he would extend the deadline for the European Union to face 50 per cent tariffs until July 9 after a phone call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 
 
“We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it,” Trump told reporters Sunday at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on his way back to Washington.
 
Von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive arm, said earlier Sunday in a post on X that “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively,” but “a good deal” will need “time until July 9.” That’s the date that Trump’s 90-day pause of his so-called reciprocal tariffs had originally been set to end. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Belrise Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Belrise Industries IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, May 26, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, May 23, 2025, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 41.30 times.
 
Once the Belrise Industries IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- Technically, on the daily chart, the market has made a promising reversal and is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA (Short Term Moving Average), which is largely positive.

-- We believe 24600/80900 and 24450/80500 will be the key support zones for short-term traders, while 25000/82300 will be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25000/82300 can take the market to 25150-25500/82700-83600.
 
-- On the other hand, below 24450/80500, the sentiment may change. Below this, the market may slip to 24380/80300. Further downside may continue, which may drag the index to 24165/79700. Be ready for a large activity on either side.
 
-- For Bank Nifty, a higher lower support is placed at 54575, as long as it is trading above the same, the bullish momentum would likely continue. On the higher side, 55700- 56100-56500 would act as a major resistance zone for the bulls. However, below 54575, the uptrend may weaken.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities
 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO invites bids; GMP at 6%: Should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of chemicals and oil storage and logistics solutions provider Aegis Vopak Terminals opens for public subscription today, Monday, May 26, 2025. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹2,600 crore from the public offering. 
 
Aegis Vopak Terminals has already raised ₹1,259.99 crore from 32 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹235 per equity share ahead of the public offering's opening.
 
Aegis Vopak Terminals aims to raise ₹2,600 crore through the public offering comprising a fresh issue of 119.14 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The three-day subscription window will close on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals will be listed on both exchanges BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, June 2, 2025. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips ₹10 to ₹98,070; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹98,070 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,070.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,220. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India GDP growth likely picked up in Q4 on strong rural spending: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian economic growth likely picked up last quarter, a Reuters poll of economists found, in part from strength in rural spending related to better agricultural output even as urban spending likely remained more subdued.
 
Gross domestic product (GDP) in Asia's third-largest economy likely grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the January-March period up from 6.2 per cent the previous quarter, according to the median forecast from a May 19-23 Reuters poll of 56 economists. Forecasts ranged from 5.8 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
 
"If you look at the real growth momentum ... we are seeing some signs of a pickup on the rural side, by the fact that crop output is better, followed by moderation in inflation pressures," said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. READ MORE
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries will be among 221 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 26. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, and Nazara Technologies. READ MORE

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Leela Hotel IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury hotels and resorts brand 'The Leela' owner, Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotel IPO), opens for public subscription today, Monday, May 26. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹3,500 crore from the public offering.

Ahead of the opening of the public offering, Leela Hotels successfully raised ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors in a bidding that concluded on Friday, May 23. READ MORE
First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News