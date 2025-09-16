Euro Pratik Sales IPO opens: Analysts recommend long-term buy; here's why

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales, a Decorative wall panels and laminates designer and seller, will open for public bidding today, September 16, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹235 to ₹247, the company aims to raise ₹451.31 crore.

The mainline offering comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 18.3 million equity shares. Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi (HUF), Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi HUF, and Dipty Pratik Singhvi are the promoter selling shareholders.

Euro Pratik Sales raised ₹134.97 crore from anchor investors on Monday, September 15, 2025, ahead of its initial public offering. The company alloted 5.46 million shares at ₹247 per shares to 10 anchor investors.

360 One group, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), ITI MF, Alchemy Capital Management, Nuvama Wealth, Ashish Kacholia-backed Bengal Finance and Investment, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, Neo Asset Management, SB Opportunities Fund II and US-based PineBridge Investments participated in the anchor round, according to a circular on BSE. Euro Pratik Sales IPO grey market premium (GMP) Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Euro Pratik Sales were trading flat at ₹247, the upper end price, in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Should you subscribe to the Euro Pratik Sales IPO? SBI Securities - Subscribe for long term According to analysts at SBI Securities, the business operates on an asset light model thus helping it to generate Ebitda margin of 35 per cent plus and return on equity (ROE) of above 30 per cent. At upper price band of ₹247, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 32.9x on post issue capital.

"While performance was muted in last 3 years due to unfavorable industry supply-demand dynamics, the outlook appears attractive with rising share of organised market. EPSL operates a unique business mode with no like-to-like peers," the brokerage said in a note. Check Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment Status Based on the company’s strong return metrics, extensive distribution network and comprehensive product portfolio, SBI Securities recommend investors 'Subscribe' to the issue for long term investment horizon. Here are the key details of Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Euro Pratik Sales IPO is available at a price band of ₹235 to ₹247 per share, with a lot size of 60 shares. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,820 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 780 shares, amounting to ₹1,92,660.