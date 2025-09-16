Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, NCC, NTPC Green, Wipro, Midhani

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025: India's equity markets are likely to extend the muted trading session on Tuesday, as investors await developments on trade following the resumption of negotiations between India and the US.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 7.2 points at 25,157.5 as of 7:35 AM.

Asian stock markets remained buoyant, taking cues from Wall Street, amid expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index hovers near a record high, led by gains in South Korea's Kospi (up 0.87 per cent) and Hang Seng (up 0.5 per cent), last checked.

Weak labour market and lack of inflation surprises make it likely for the Fed to cut rates. Positive sentiments on Wall Street also came after a framework deal to keep TikTok running in the US. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.47 per cent and 0.94 per cent higher, respectively. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Back home, the Nifty50 index snapped its eight-day winning streak. On Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 118.96 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 81,785.74, while the Nifty50 fell 44.80 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 25,069.20. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Adani Enterprises: The flagship of the Adani group has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. to build a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, cutting travel time from nine hours to just 36 minutes.

NCC: The company has received a contract worth about ₹2,090.5 crore from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for constructing the Barnar reservoir project in Jamui district, including dam structures and irrigation channels, to be executed in 30 months. KRBL: The company's board has ordered an independent review following the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised multiple corporate governance concerns. John Cockerill India: The company received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply Pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division, along with supervision of erection and commissioning.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company said it has secured a new order worth ₹136 crore, taking its total open order book position to about ₹1,983 crore as of the date. Wipro: The IT major expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike to launch CyberShield MDR, an AI-powered managed security service that enhances enterprise security operations with advanced visibility, automation, and efficiency through a modern security operations centre. Concord Control Systems: Through its associate Progota India Pvt. Ltd., the company secured an order worth ₹19.45 crore for Kavach 4.0, marking the start of large-scale railway safety implementation, among the few firms supplying fully developed Kavach to Indian Railways.

NTPC Green Energy: The company said that it successfully commissioned a 100 megawatt (Mw) (Lot-6) capacity, taking the cumulative operational capacity to 400 Mw out of the total 500 Mw of IRCON Renewable Power Ltd., effective September 17, 2025. Asahi India: The company has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set a floor price of ₹844.79 per share, with the option to offer a discount of up to 5 per cent at its discretion. Transrail Lighting: The company secured new orders worth ₹421 crore, including a major transmission line project in a new African market. With this, its order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹3,500 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year.