Home / Markets / News / Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO can check their allotment status online through the BSE or the registrar's website, KFin Technologies

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP today

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure and railway components manufacturer Airfloa Rail Technology received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 281.04 times by the end of the subscription period on Monday, September 15, 2025.
 
With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is expected to take place today, September 16, 2025.
 
Investors who applied for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO can check their allotment status online through the BSE or the registrar’s website, KFin Technologies. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below:
 
 
Check Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 6.5 million shares, aggregating to ₹91.10 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹133–140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
 
The issue was open for subscription from Thursday, September 11, to Monday, September 15, 2025.
 
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.  The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Airfloa Rail Technology are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹315 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹175, or 125 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO tentative listing

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming the current sentiment holds. If the current grey market trends continue, Airfloa Rail Technology shares could deliver a return of over 90 per cent upon listing, as the NSE has capped the listing gain of SME IPOs at a 90 per cent premium.   
However, since grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.
 

About Airfloa Rail Technology

Airfloa Rail Technology is engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for the Indian Railways through production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. In addition to manufacturing rolling stock components, the company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for the Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, Airfloa Rail Technology manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways through ICF and other coach factories, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment SME IPOs IPOs initial public offerings IPOs BSE SME

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

