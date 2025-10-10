Ex-date alert! TCS, 13 others to remain in focus next week; do you own any?

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth and 12 other companies are poised to remain in the spotlight during the upcoming trading week from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, driven by key corporate actions including rights issues, stock splits, interim dividends, and bonus issues.

According to data from the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-date during this period — a crucial cutoff that determines investor eligibility for the declared benefits. Post the ex-date, shares will trade without entitlement to the announced dividends, bonuses, rights, or stock splits. To qualify for these corporate benefits, investors must hold the shares before the ex-date, with entitlement decided on the basis of shareholder records as of the record date.

The other companies expected to remain include Tata Investment Corporation, Suraj Industries, Delphi World Money, Gokul Agro Resources, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Concord Control Systems, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, A B Infrabuild, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, and Sunrakshakk Industries India. Among these, Suraj Industries, Delphi World Money, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will trade ex-rights following announcements of rights issues, allowing existing shareholders to subscribe to additional shares at a predetermined price. Gokul Agro Resources, Tata Investment Corporation, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, A B Infrabuild, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, and Sunrakshakk Industries India will trade ex-stock split.