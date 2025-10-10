Silver ETF Price Today: Silver Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) retreated on Friday, a day after a sharp run-up, as concerns of a premium over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs) hit investors, with one fund announcing a temporary suspension of lump-sum and switch-in investments.

Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) spot gold is up 60 per cent, and MCX spot silver has jumped 84 per cent, per Bloomberg.

As of 1:00 PM, HDFC Silver ETF fell 3.9 per cent, Kotak Silver ETF slipped 2.9 per cent, Nippon India Silver ETF slipped 1.1 per cent, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF was down 0.24 per cent, SBI Silver ETF was down 0.6 per cent, and Axis Silver ETF was down 0.5 per cent.

Despite the pullback, silver ETFs remain sharply higher for the week—up between 7.6 to 11.2 per cent over the past five sessions—and have risen up to 86 per cent in 2025 so far. ALSO READ: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,160; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100 On the commodities side, MCX silver December futures traded 0.85 per cent higher at ₹1,47,568 per kg. Internationally, silver jumped 2.6 per cent to $50.13 an ounce, breaking above the psychologically significant $50 mark for the first time. “Gold and silver fell more than 2 per cent after briefly hitting all-time highs—$4,000 for gold and $50 for silver—as the dollar firmed and investors took profits following the Israel–Hamas ceasefire announcement,” said Manav Modi, analyst – precious metals research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.