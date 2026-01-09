Ex-date alert! TCS, 7 others to remain in focus next week; details inside

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Best Agrolife, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, TAAL Tech, SKM Egg Products Export (India), and Authum Investment & Infrastructure are set to remain in the spotlight during the upcoming trading week from Monday, January 12, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026, as the stocks are scheduled to trade ex-date following their respective corporate actions.

As per BSE data, TCS, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, and TAAL Tech will trade ex-dividend next week, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, SKM Egg Products Export (India), and Ajmera Realty & Infra India will trade ex-date for the sub-division of their equity shares (stock split). Best Agrolife will trade ex-date for both a stock split and a bonus issue of equity shares.

Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined by the companies based on the record date set by each company. TAAL Tech dividend 2026 TAAL Tech has announced that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹35 per share to eligible shareholders. The company has set January 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Jaro Institute of Technology Management dividend 2026 The Jaro Institute of Technology Management has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has also been fixed as January 16, 2026.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dividend 2026 TCS has announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, to consider the declaration of the third interim dividend to equity shareholders. If declared, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners on Saturday, January 17, 2026, which is the record date for this purpose. Kotak Mahindra Bank stock-split Company Ex-date Purpose Record date SKM Egg Products Export (India) Jan 12, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- Jan 12, 2026 Authum Investment & Infrastructure Jan 13, 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 Jan 13, 2026 Kotak Mahindra Bank Jan 14, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/- Jan 14, 2026 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Jan 15, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- Jan 15, 2026 Best Agrolife Jan 16, 2026 Bonus issue 1:2 Jan 16, 2026 Best Agrolife Jan 16, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- Jan 16, 2026 Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 Jan 16, 2026 TAAL Tech Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 35 Jan 16, 2026 Tata Consultancy Services Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 17, 2026 (Source: BSE) The Kotak Mahindra bank has announced the sub-division of 1 existing equity share of ₹5 each into 5 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the split is Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Ajmera Realty stock-split The company will split 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each, fully paid-up. The record date for eligibility is Thursday, January 15, 2026. SKM Egg Products Export (India) stock-split The company has approved the sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each. The record date for eligibility is Monday, January 12, 2026. Best Agrolife bonus issue, stock-split Best Agrolife has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each. In addition, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., 1 bonus share for every 2 existing shares. The record date for both actions is Friday, January 16, 2026.