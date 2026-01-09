Indian CRDMO market to outpace APAC; HDFC Sec starts coverage on top firms

Mehul Sheth and Divyaxa Agnihotri, analysts at HDFC Securities, expect India’s CRDMO market to be the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4 per cent, compared to the broader APAC growth rate of 10.8 per cent.

“The Indian CRDMO market is poised to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.4 per cent over 2024-2029E, reaching $15 billion by 2029, making it the fastest-growing in APAC,” the analysts said in their research note.

The analysts have set a target price of ₹7,630 for Divi's Laboratories, ₹1,160 for Sai Life Sciences, and ₹230 for Piramal Pharma. Anthem BioSciences has a target price of ₹740, while Laurus Labs is pegged at ₹1,040.

Well-positioned to capture opportunities

HDFC Securities notes that over the past decade, Indian CRDMOs have invested heavily to build their capacities and capabilities. These organisations are now well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

The key drivers of this growth, according to the brokerage, include a broader service offering across the product lifecycle—from discovery to commercialisation. They also point to the creation of multiple entry points through an efficient supply chain and continuous process upgrades in areas like flow chemistry, green chemistry, continuous processes, fermentation, and high-potency APIs. Additionally, advancements in therapeutics such as r-DNA/RNA, weight loss GLPs, and ADCs are expected to meet global needs.