Execution worries may weigh on listed infra players in near term

Asset monetisation plans remain key for developers like HG Infra, Ashoka Buildcon and KNR Constructions, since it could release growth capital. The highways bid pipeline improved month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹1.1 trillion in June 2026 versus ₹84,800 crore in May 2026. The NHAI bidding pipeline is ₹88,200 crore across HAM (41 per cent), engineering procurement and construction (EPC) (33 per cent) and built-operate-transfer (BOT) (26 per cent) projects. Awarding was weak in FY26 with 3,100 kilometres awarded versus the initial target of 4,500 kilometres. The last three fiscals have low NHAI awards. Given slow NHAI orders, road companies have diversified to railways, solar, power transmission (T&D), mining among others.