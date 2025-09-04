Explosion at plant sends Solar Industries shares down 3%; details inside

Solar Industries explosion incident

Solar Industries, in an regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that an explosion took place on September 4, 2025, at 12:33 AM at its Crystallisation Building located in Chakdoh, Nagpur (MH). The incident occurred during the crystallisation process of an energetic material.

According to the company, safety mechanisms were activated, and workers in the area were evacuated as per emergency protocols before the explosion occurred. “Despite these precautions, the impact of the explosion resulted in the tragic loss of one life and caused injuries to eight other individuals who were in the vicinity of the building,” the company said in the exchange filing.