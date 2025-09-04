Explosion at plant sends Solar Industries shares down 3%; details inside

Solar Industries share price today:
Shares of Solar Industries
, a leading manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems, came under pressure on Thursday, September 4, following news of an explosion incident at one of its facilities in Nagpur. The company’s share price fell by 2.95 per cent, hitting an intra-day low of ₹13,870 per share on the NSE.
As of 11:30 AM, Solar Industries shares
were trading at ₹13,896 per share, down 2.78 per cent from their previous close of ₹14,293 per share. A combined total of approximately 0.44 lakh equity shares, estimated to be worth around ₹64 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE by that time. READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
Solar Industries explosion incident
Solar Industries, in an regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that an explosion took place on September 4, 2025, at 12:33 AM at its Crystallisation Building located in Chakdoh, Nagpur (MH). The incident occurred during the crystallisation process of an energetic material.
According to the company, safety mechanisms were activated, and workers in the area were evacuated as per emergency protocols before the explosion occurred. “Despite these precautions, the impact of the explosion resulted in the tragic loss of one life and caused injuries to eight other individuals who were in the vicinity of the building,” the company said in the exchange filing.
Solar Industries Q1FY26 results
During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,154.45 crore
, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 27.88 per cent. Additionally, the company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose by 18.24 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching ₹338.70 crore.
One of the major highlights of the quarter was Solar Industries achieving its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹564 crore, primarily driven by record-breaking sales in both the defence sector and international markets. ALSO READ | Solarium Green Energy jumps 5% on two new development; check details
Solar Industries share price history
Solar Industries shares have delivered substantial returns to investors over various time frames. Over the past six months, the stock has appreciated by 53 per cent, while over the last one year, it has gained nearly 25 per cent. In a two-year span, the company’s shares have surged by an impressive 196 per cent, offering multibagger returns to long-term investors.
The stock reached its 52-week high of ₹17,820 per share on June 30, 2025, while its 52-week low was ₹8,482.50, recorded on February 28, 2025.
So far in the calendar year, Solar Industries shares have jumped by 41 per cent, significantly outperforming the NSE Nifty 50
, which has risen by nearly 4 per cent during the same period.