Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.88% to Rs 2154.45 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 18.24% to Rs 338.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 286.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.88% to Rs 2154.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1684.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2154.451684.80 28 OPM %24.8326.67 -PBDT536.74448.27 20 PBT480.76408.29 18 NP338.70286.46 18
