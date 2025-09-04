Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 889pts, Nifty near 25k in pre-open on GST overhaul; Gold, silver fall
Sensex Today| Stock Market Live Updates: Market sentiment will also be influenced by the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives scheduled for today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, September 4, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive cues from global markets. D-Street investors will assess the announcements from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which has approved a new two-slab structure. The revised framework eliminates the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, lowers rates on a broad range of essential items, and imposes higher levies on select products.
Amid this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 152 points higher at 24,965, indicating a positive start for domestic markets.
On the global front, investors await US trade, initial jobless claim, and ISM Services data. In the Eurozone, focus is on retail sales data.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Thursday, following an overnight tech rally on Wall Street that lifted the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, even as economic concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 0.57 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.67 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.16 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was flat.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices — the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1 per cent, while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent. The rally was driven by a sharp rise in Alphabet shares after a US judge ruled against breaking up the Google parent company. Investors were also optimistic that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates later this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended slightly lower with a loss of 0.10 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,721.82 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,679.86 crore on Wednesday, September 3.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, the basis of allotment of Amanta Healthcare IPO is set to get finalised today. In the SME segment, Vigor Plast India IPO and Sharvaya Metals Ltd. IPO open for subscription today, while Austere Systems IPO enters the second day of subscription. Further, Goel Construction Co IPO and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO are to close for subscription. The basis of allotment of Rachit Prints IPO is set to take place today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Thursday morning. Brent crude was down 0.53 per cent at $67.24 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a marginal loss of 0.61 per cent at $63.58 per barrel.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump-backed bitcoin mining company begins trading on Nasdaq stock market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing bitcoin into the core of US capital markets, Eric Trump said in a statement. He is a co-founder and chief strategy officer of American Bitcoin. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jane Street files appeal in SAT, says Sebi probe 'biased, pre-determined'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jane Street has argued that Sebi denied it access to crucial and relevant documents needed for its defence. The firm has further alleged "bias and pre-determination" by the regulator, accusing Sebi of allegedly “abandoning and reversing” an earlier finding that showed no price manipulation. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi chair calls for stricter internal controls by banks on insider trading
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday called for greater internal controls and strict confidentiality of price sensitive information by listed banks in order to prevent insider trading. The Sebi chair’s comments come at a time when the regulator is probing alleged insider trading and delayed disclosures in the IndusInd Bank matter. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AXISCADES Technologies' subsidiary bags contracts worth $1 million
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has informed the exchnages that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Private Limited has secured a couple of small pilot contracts of worth $1 million. "Although modest in scale, these contracts are significant, they represent engagements with two of the world’s largest hyperscalers and offer annuity revenue as well as exponential growth potential," the company said in release.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma stock up 37% in 6 mths; Nuvama initiates with 'Buy', eyes 29% gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of pharmaceutical company Neuland Laboratories may stay in focus after domestic brokerage Nuvama initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish outlook. The brokerage expects a further upside of nearly 29 per cent and has assigned a target price of ₹17,700 per share. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,980
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,980, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,27,100. The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,060. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Breweries expands production, stock down 20% from peak; time to buy?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities expect the stock of United Breweries (UBL) to hit a record high of ₹2,400 per share as the company's capacity expansion and localisation are set to drive growth. The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a target price of ₹2,400 implies an upside of nearly 31 per cent. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stocks to Watch today: The much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation is expected to cheer Dalal Street, with the early indicators hinting at a gap-up start for the benchmark indices. Various sectors will be buzzing after the GST revamp. BHEL, Can Fin Homes, Force Motors, and Jio Financial are other stocks to watch today, September 04, 2025. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The new goods and services tax (GST) regime, with 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, will provide relief to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Everyday items such as soaps, toothbrushes, hair oil, namkeen, instant noodles, chocolates and instant coffee will now attract 5 per cent GST. Breads, paneer and ultra-high temperature processed milk will have nil GST. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Don't miss out on these 2 stocks, say analysts at MOFSL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ruchit Jain, head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying Glenmark Pharma, and Nykaa shares today. HERE'S WHY
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These three stocks are a must-have in your portfolio
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra, SVP of research, Religare Broking, has recommended buying the share of Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Tyres, and Titan company. HERE'S WHY
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge lower
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:53 AM IST