Home / Markets / News / Nifty, Sensex trim gains after 1% surge; key factors fueling the rally

Nifty, Sensex trim gains after 1% surge; key factors fueling the rally

FMCG and auto stocks drove Nifty and Sensex higher by over 1 per cent each, alongside strong cement, insurance buying

stock markets, Indian stock market
Nifty and Sensex rose over 1 per cent on Thursday (Image: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock market rally today, September 04: Indian benchmark indices opened gap-up and outperformed most Asian peers on Thursday after the Finance Minister announced a two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate system to boost consumption. 
 
The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose as much as 1.08 per cent to 24,980.7 levels, the most since August 18, while the BSE Sensex rose 1.1 per cent to 81,456.6. The benchmarks, however, trimmed gains to trade 0.56 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively, as of 10:45 AM. 
 
Gains in the key indices were led by consumer goods and automobile stocks. Shares of cement, insurance, quick commerce and restaurant companies were also trading higher on Thursday.
   
The broader market, however, underperformed the frontline stocks as they only edged slightly higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.06 per cent, while the smallcap index was trading flat per cent, last seen.  
 
Furthermore, the market breadth remained skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,123 stocks rose, 1,643 declined, while 236 remained unchanged on the BSE.   

Key reasons behind the Sensex, Nifty rally today:

GST 2.0 cheer: The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.
 
Tax levied on household consumption items, handicrafts, agriculture-related goods and more goods will not attract a 5 per cent tax. A special rate of 40 per cent will apply to all tobacco-related products. All individual life and health insurance policies will be exempt from GST. To know more about what gets cheaper, CLICK HERE
 
The GST reform has come better than expected, benefitting a wide spectrum of sectors, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said. "The ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer, who will benefit from lower prices. The potential big boost to consumption in an economy that is already in growth momentum will be big and may surprise on the upside."
 
Sector-based buying: The gains in the indices were led by FMCG and auto stocks. Nifty FMCG rose 2.66 per cent while the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer on the NSE today, rising 3.7 per cent intraday. Stocks in cement and the insurance space also saw heavy buying activity on Friday. 
 
Motilal Oswal said the approved GST measures will benefit key sectors, including autos, consumer durables, staples, cement, hotels, insurance, retail, renewables, oil & gas, banks, NBFCs, logistics, quick commerce and EMS, with an economy-wide positive impact.
 
Strong economic data: Since last week, positive sentiments among investors and traders have mainly been driven by positive economic data points. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), hitting a five-quarter high. The manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) touched a nearly 18-year high, while the services PMI hit a 15-year high. 
 
Global cues: Traders were also tracking positive cues from global markets. Most equity markets in Asia were trading higher as weak US economic data fueled expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was up 0.20 per cent, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P ASX 200 indices. 
 
Stocks on Wall Street closed higher job openings falling to a 10-month low, upping September Fed rate cut bets. The S&P 500 closed 0.51 per cent higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.02 per cent. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trim gains; Auto, FMCG stocks lead; Sensex F&O expiry in focus

GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date

Asian shares higher after Wall Street steadies itself as Alphabet rallies

From FMCG to air conditioners: Sector-wise impact of GST reforms

Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggests

Topics :MarketsNifty50S&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYMarkets insightsGST RevampGST reliefNiftyFMCG indexNifty Auto index

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story