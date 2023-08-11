Home / Markets / News / F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities

F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities

RSI has fallen below benchmark level of 50 for Bank Nifty, indicating a bearish trend, says Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bear Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty (17-August expiry)

Buy Bank Nifty 44,500 PUT at Rs 217 & simultaneously sell 44,000 PUT at Rs 87

Lot Size: 15

Cost of the strategy: Rs 130 (Rs 1,950 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 5,550 if Bank Nifty closes at or below Rs 44,000 on 17 August expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 44,370

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.85

Approx margin required: Rs 13,500

Rationale:

>> Short build up seen in Bank Nifty Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 12 per cent (Prov) with Bank nifty falling by 0.76 per cent

>> Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as it is trading below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA

>> RSI has fallen below benchmark level of 50, indicating a bearish trend

>> Amongst the Bank Nifty options, call writing is seen at 44,500-45,000 levels.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.

Also Read

Nifty Realty may see profit booking; Buy Nifty Infra at support of 5,864

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Trend bullish for Nifty50, Bank Nifty indices; buy near support levels

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Nifty Financial Services may see correction; PSB index eyes profit booking

Nifty Energy paves way for positive breakout; adopt buy-on-dips strategy

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,886 complaints in July: Report

Citi sells TaMo shares worth Rs 2,089 cr, TVS Supply Chain subscribed 55%

Sebi clarifies on 120 untraceable entities in 'difficult to recover' list

Sebi refines process for approval for change in control merchant bankers

Topics :F&O StrategiesBank NiftyHDFC SecuritiesMarket technicalstechnical chartstechnical callsIndian marketsMarket Outlook

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story